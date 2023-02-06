Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebig1063.com
Two arrested by CCSO after search warrant executed for drugs
On Thursday, February 9th, 2023, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigation Division executed two search warrants at a residence in Claiborne County. During the execution of the search warrants detectives located quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Detectives also recovered and seized United States currency...
sam1039.com
Knox County Couple Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Child Endangerment
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says an investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Poplar Road. During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth and two pill-bottles containing several controlled substances. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash inside the home. Officers arrested 42-year-old Jerry Smith and 24-year-old Brittaney Hollin. Smith was charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor. There were three children at the home, ages 6, 2 and 2 months. DCBS was notified and responded to the residence. The children were released to a family member. Both Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
thebig1063.com
Two Kentuckians arrested in Lee County Virginia charged with drug offenses
Sheriff Gary B. Parsons and Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force reports that on January 27, 2023 they conducted a Buy/Bust Operation in Lee County. The Operation was an undercover purchase of 300 pressed Fentanyl Tablets at a cost of $4,500.00. The undercover transaction took place as planned and the Virginia...
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
wymt.com
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia
A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
q95fm.net
Four Individuals Arrested Following Theft Of Multiple Vehicles From Whitley County Car Lot
An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at K&A Auto Sales located in the Three Point community of Whitley County. The investigation revealed multiple suspects had forced entry inside the business and stole items from inside as well as multiple vehicles from the car lot. While Deputies were on the scene of the K & A Auto Sales burglary, one of the stolen vehicles was observed on Prewitt Bend Road, where a subject fled from Whitley County Police Chief Brandon Prewitt. The stolen vehicle fled north on US 25 and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but after a short distance was discontinued due to public safety concerns.
wymt.com
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Trespassing and Drug Possession After Police Respond to Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Justin Moore age 24 of London on Monday morning February 6, 2023 at approximately 9:16 AM. The arrest occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 6 miles...
wymt.com
Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
q95fm.net
Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
thebig1063.com
KSP investigating a domestic argument that lead to a stabbing in Middlesboro - couple identified
On Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Middlesboro Police and Middlesboro EMS responded to a call from the BP station on 38th and Cumberland Avenue about a stabbing. Once one scene, Middlesboro officers determined that the incident happened outside their jurisdiction in the county and the victim had...
bbbtv12.com
Scammers back at it in Anderson County
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
thebig1063.com
Bell County Sheriff's Deputies arrest 14 in January for drug trafficking
After several months of investigation, the Bell County Kentucky Sheriff's Department arrested multiple individuals for drug trafficking in it's continued efforts to combat the spread of drugs in the community. The following were arrested during the month of January and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center:. Ricky Johnson of...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
thebig1063.com
Speedwell man assaults Walmart employee during attempted theft incident
From WRIL - On Monday, February 6, 2023, the Middlesboro Police Department received a complaint from Middlesboro Walmart in reference to a male shoplifter that used force on a Walmart employee to accomplish a theft. After detaining the suspect and after a thorough investigation by Middlesboro Police Officer Bucky Harris,...
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield
UPDATE 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
Comments / 0