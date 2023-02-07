ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Heather on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

By Carol Cassada
Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) is a legacy character on The Young and the Restless . After a ten-year absence, Heather is returning to Genoa City. As the countdown to her return begins , here’s everything you need to know about the character.

The Young and the Restless star Vail Bloom I Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Who plays Heather Stevens on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Heather is the daughter of the legacy character Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) on The Young and the Restless . She was born in 1979 and, during the character’s early life, was portrayed by many child actors. As a teenager, Heather was played by Conci Nelson, who is the daughter of the show’s former head writer Kay Alden.

In July 2007, Bloom took over as the adult Heather when the character returned to Genoa City. Bloom’s reign as lasted nearly three years before she left in March 2010. The following month, former All My Children star Eden Riegel was cast in the role .

Riegel’s run as Heather lasted over a year before she left in November 2011. In June 2012, former As the World Turns star Jennifer Landon was cast as the new Heather. However, Landon’s tenure would last four months before she and her character departed the series.

Everything to know about Heather Stevens

Heather is part of The Young and the Restless history as Paul’s daughter. She’s his firstborn child from his first marriage to April Stevens (Cindy Eilbacher). After the couple’s divorce, Heather moves to New York with her mom.

When a grown-up Heather returns in 2007, she and Paul take steps to mend their broken relationship. Like her father, Heather pursues a career in law and becomes Genoa City’s new assistant district attorney. Her quest for justice leads to clashes with other residents, including Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

When Heather wasn’t busy in court, she find time for romance. She’s aired with many of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors, including Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), and Ronan Malloy (Jeff Branson). But it’s Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) who wins her heart.

In 2012, Heather moves with Daniel and his daughter Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant) to Savannah. Daniel. In November 2022, Daniel returns to Genoa City without Heather or Lucy. But he’s about to get a big surprise.

The character is returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’

After a ten-year absence, Heather is returning to The Young and the Restless . According to Soap Opera Digest , Bloom is reprising the role and is schedule to appear later this month. Heather and Lucy’s return comes courtesy of Daniel’s mother Phyllis.

Daniel admitted that he and Heather are having problems because of her new job in Portugal. While Daniel’s busy reconnecting with his ex-wife Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), Phyllis has other plans. Phyllis secretly goes to Portugal to bring Heather and Lucy to Genoa City.

Heather and Lucy’s return will shock Daniel, who won’t be happy with his mother’s meddling . Will Heather’s visit reunite her and Daniel? Or will this be the end fo them for good?

