COLLETON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Join Anne Emerson, Charlie Condon and Drew Tripp to break it all down. "He's a bulls**t artist." "No the f**k we are not!" Those are just a few of the eyebrow-raising lines of testimony from Tuesday's proceedings in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. How will the candor of Alex's former co-workers about his financial crimes impact the minds of the jury? Plus, the state finally gets to introduce the testimony about gunshot residue particles found all over a blue raincoat stuffed into a closet at Murdaugh's mother's house. Will it prove to be a foundational piece of the state's circumstantial evidence case?

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO