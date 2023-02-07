ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
ieefa.org

New North Sea exploration licenses pose a threat to UK’s future energy security

UK oil and gas production has fallen, and the country is unlikely to ever become self-sufficient for fossil energy again. Still, the UK continues to sell offshore oil and gas leases, claiming it will secure the country’s energy supply. The UK has laid out ambitious renewable energy goals, but...
The Independent

‘Sickening’ – Green groups slam BP for slashing emissions target amid record profits

Environmental groups have condemned oil giant BP for slashing emissions targets when its profits hit record highs.The company said that it had slashed its emissions reduction targets by a third, and will produce much more oil and gas by the end of this decade than previously thought – sparking fury from environmental groups and politicians.BP said that profit reached £23 billion last year, just days after Shell reported its highest profit on record at nearly £33 billion.Greenpeace UK’s head of climate justice Kate Blagojevic said: "Not only will BP’s new strategy fail to deliver much-needed energy security in the UK but it...
PYMNTS

Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand

Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
americanmilitarynews.com

Bill Gates defends using private jets despite climate activism

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently sought to justify his use of private jets despite his claims of climate activism. Gates shared his reasoning during a BBC interview in Kenya on Friday that included offsetting his carbon footprint with climate innovations worth “billions of dollars.”. “Should I stay at home...
The Guardian

Shell directors personally sued over ‘flawed’ climate strategy

The directors of oil major Shell are being personally sued over their climate strategy, which the claimants say is inadequate to meet climate targets and puts the company at risk as the world switches to clean energy. Environmental lawyers ClientEarth have filed the lawsuit against the 11 directors at the...
marketscreener.com

Africa gears up to keep more of the profits from lithium boom

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Lithium-rich African countries, including Zimbabwe and Namibia, are trying to develop processing and refining industries to capture more of the profits of global demand for the battery material. As the auto industry shifts towards electric vehicles (EVs) - spurred by proposed bans on fossil-fuel cars beginning...
The Guardian

Crisis at Adani Group intensifies as Indian activists stage protests

The crisis engulfing the Adani Group has intensified as hundreds of members of India’s opposition parties took to the streets to press for an investigation into allegations by a US short-seller against India’s second-biggest business group which triggered its market rout. The Adani Group said on Monday that...
US News and World Report

Institutional Investors Back Shell Board Lawsuit Over Climate Risk

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of European institutional investors is backing a novel London lawsuit against energy giant Shell's board over alleged climate mismanagement in a case that could have far-reaching implications for how companies tackle emissions. ClientEarth, an environmental law charity turned activist Shell investor, said it had filed...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. to Boost EV Battery Production

The auto industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has companies and the U.S. government racing to create a supply chain for batteries in North America. American EV manufacturers have not typically produced their own batteries, instead relying on foreign countries like Australia, China, Congo, and Indonesia to produce the raw materials. They are then assembled mostly in China, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

