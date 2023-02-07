Read full article on original website
Related
UK urged to sack Tony Abbott as trade adviser for joining climate sceptic group
The UK government is being urged to sack one of its trade advisers after he joined a thinktank that has denied the scale of the climate crisis and campaigned against net zero. Tony Abbott, a former Australian prime minister, announced this week that he had joined the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF).
Greenpeace threatens legal action over UK failure to meet fuel poverty targets
Government plans to upgrade energy efficiency of homes will help only 5.8% of fuel poor households by 2030, campaign group claims
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Yellen touts battery investments, supports Europe's plans for competing subsidies
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touted clean energy investments on Wednesday at a Tennessee electric vehicle battery plant benefiting from tax incentives in President Joe Biden's signature climate legislation, adding that she supports Europe's plans for competing subsidies.
ieefa.org
New North Sea exploration licenses pose a threat to UK’s future energy security
UK oil and gas production has fallen, and the country is unlikely to ever become self-sufficient for fossil energy again. Still, the UK continues to sell offshore oil and gas leases, claiming it will secure the country’s energy supply. The UK has laid out ambitious renewable energy goals, but...
CNBC
India will buy oil from 'wherever we have to' if terms are beneficial, energy minister says
India is the third largest oil consumer in the world, and according to Hardeep Singh Puri, accounts for 30% of global consumption. India has been buying Russian oil at a steep discount since global powers imposed sanctions on the Kremlin in a bid to cut down its ability to raise funds for its war against Ukraine.
Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
Members of the European Parliament on Thursday backed measures that would support the adoption of renewable natural gas and hydrogen into the grid as part of a bloc-wide effort to rely less on fossil fuels.
‘Sickening’ – Green groups slam BP for slashing emissions target amid record profits
Environmental groups have condemned oil giant BP for slashing emissions targets when its profits hit record highs.The company said that it had slashed its emissions reduction targets by a third, and will produce much more oil and gas by the end of this decade than previously thought – sparking fury from environmental groups and politicians.BP said that profit reached £23 billion last year, just days after Shell reported its highest profit on record at nearly £33 billion.Greenpeace UK’s head of climate justice Kate Blagojevic said: "Not only will BP’s new strategy fail to deliver much-needed energy security in the UK but it...
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
americanmilitarynews.com
Bill Gates defends using private jets despite climate activism
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently sought to justify his use of private jets despite his claims of climate activism. Gates shared his reasoning during a BBC interview in Kenya on Friday that included offsetting his carbon footprint with climate innovations worth “billions of dollars.”. “Should I stay at home...
Shell directors personally sued over ‘flawed’ climate strategy
The directors of oil major Shell are being personally sued over their climate strategy, which the claimants say is inadequate to meet climate targets and puts the company at risk as the world switches to clean energy. Environmental lawyers ClientEarth have filed the lawsuit against the 11 directors at the...
marketscreener.com
Africa gears up to keep more of the profits from lithium boom
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Lithium-rich African countries, including Zimbabwe and Namibia, are trying to develop processing and refining industries to capture more of the profits of global demand for the battery material. As the auto industry shifts towards electric vehicles (EVs) - spurred by proposed bans on fossil-fuel cars beginning...
Crisis at Adani Group intensifies as Indian activists stage protests
The crisis engulfing the Adani Group has intensified as hundreds of members of India’s opposition parties took to the streets to press for an investigation into allegations by a US short-seller against India’s second-biggest business group which triggered its market rout. The Adani Group said on Monday that...
US News and World Report
Institutional Investors Back Shell Board Lawsuit Over Climate Risk
LONDON (Reuters) - A group of European institutional investors is backing a novel London lawsuit against energy giant Shell's board over alleged climate mismanagement in a case that could have far-reaching implications for how companies tackle emissions. ClientEarth, an environmental law charity turned activist Shell investor, said it had filed...
Drax power plant workers to strike nine times in three months
More than 180 workers reject pay deal, accusing company of ‘corporate greed’ after bumper £200m profits
Norway wealth fund: we won't back boards who fail on climate
OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.35 trillion wealth fund will step up its engagement with companies over their management of climate risk by voting against board members it deems are not doing enough on the issue, it said on Thursday.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. to Boost EV Battery Production
The auto industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has companies and the U.S. government racing to create a supply chain for batteries in North America. American EV manufacturers have not typically produced their own batteries, instead relying on foreign countries like Australia, China, Congo, and Indonesia to produce the raw materials. They are then assembled mostly in China, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Comments / 0