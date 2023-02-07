Read full article on original website
Officials work to acquire $40M+, thousands of workers to implement Prop 2 election changes
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers and election officials are racing to implement the changes from last year's successful Proposal 2 constitutional amendment in time for May's special elections. Prop 2, or Promote the Vote 2022, passed with 59.99% of the vote in the November midterm, writing into Michigan's constitution...
Strong winds, localized flooding possible as widespread rain moves into Michiana Thursday
Our next big storm system is developing to our southwest today. Although we will see some waves of clouds throughout the day, we won’t see any of the rain until after 8pm tonight. The heavy rain, chances of storms and even some snow showers will be affecting Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and then moving north into Missouri, Illinois, and southern Indiana during the day today.
FBI Detroit working to identify source of school hoax threats
DETROIT, Mich. — FBI agents are working alongside local and state law enforcement to identify the source of numerous swatting incidents reported statewide Tuesday, according to a statement from the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual...
Multiple Michigan schools targeted in false threat incidents
Police across Michigan are investigating reports of school threats, including one at Benton Harbor High School. There were about a dozen threats. All ended up being false. Michigan State Police are calling this a swatting incident, a harassment technique used to dispatch police to an innocent target. "It's disruptive. It...
Lack of shelf ice on Lake Michigan concerning
St. Joseph, MI — Lake Michigan draws people every season for different activities and sights. That includes seeing shelf ice along the shoreline. But there's something different about this year's ice or the lack of it. There is ice on the lake but in normal years, the ice extends...
St. Joseph County plans to shut down Portage Manor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — St. Joseph County leaders have made a big decision regarding the future of Portage Manor. Leaders are no longer planning to build a new facility, instead they will be shutting it down. Portage Manor is South Bend’s only publicly owned assisted living facility.
No injuries in South Bend apartment fire, cause under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in northern St. Joseph County on Generations Drive early Wednesday morning. This is near State Road 23 and the Toll Road. Dispatch says the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when smoke alarms...
Misconduct charges filed against St. Joseph County Judge
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — From 2021-to-2022, the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications received 609 complaints for judges across the state. Of those, it followed up on 115. The commission could not share how many complaints they received about Judge Jason Cichowicz, but it launched an investigation; and...
Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity
HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
Man arrested after Tuesday night standoff with police
St. Joseph County activated the County-Metro SWAT team last night for an incident at Sunset Village Mobile home park off of Locust Road. Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. after a 36-year-old man had reportedly punched his mother and twice pulled the trigger of a handgun while pointing it at her chest.
