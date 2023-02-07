Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Two kids injured in Magnolia Ave. crash recovering
The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery. Two kids injured in Magnolia Ave. crash recovering. The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia...
WATE
Man arrested after slow speed chase
A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
WKRN
Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in TN
Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in Hendersonville, TN. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents. Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 adults with kids under the age of 18, and asked them what issues concerns them most when it comes to their children. Newsmaker: Sherry’s Hope Gala. La Vergne...
Winds could reach 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
993thex.com
UPDATE: Man sent to prison for killing teen girl in Smoky Mountains Spur car crash
The family of a 19-year-old Ohio girl killed from injuries sustained in a crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were present when the driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Testimony from prosecutors in federal court said data from the automobile driven by Bryce Allen Axline, 21,...
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky
A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
wvlt.tv
AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
WKRN
Death toll after earthquake continues to rise
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
Redhead Murders: Students help identify more victims in decades old case
New research from high school students in Tennessee shows a single person could be responsible for a string of killings known as the "Redhead Murders."
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old boy and girl who disappeared Monday
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding two missing teenagers. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Caroline Elizabeth Schwalls and Jonathan Cameron McIntosh, both 16, were reported missing the morning of February 6. If you have any information regarding...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Announces Major Drug Bust Involving Fentanyl and Fentanyl Laced Drugs
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced a major drug bust in Middle Tennessee. TBI reports said a multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses in Middle Tennessee, resulted in the arrest of two individuals from California with ties to the Sinola Cartel. 21 year old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo of Tustin, and 20...
WBBJ
“Do not drive” warning issued for select cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A “do not drive” warning issued as been issued by a well-know brand. According to a news release, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning drivers to listen to Honda’s recall. The release says that around 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles from...
Tennessee moms who lost sons to fentanyl create a space for other parents
Fentanyl is a powerful and deadly synthetic drug. According to a recent study, there are more opioid deaths than gun deaths or car accidents in major cities.
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
WATE
Wind and rain chances increase late tonight
Grab the umbrella for Thursday and hold on tight early in the day. The rain won't impact everyone, but the wind will. Grab the umbrella for Thursday and hold on tight early in the day. The rain won't impact everyone, but the wind will. News at 4 on 2/09. News...
Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 4