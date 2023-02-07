ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calgolfnews.com

MISSION WINS AS USF WOMEN REPEAT AS CHAMPS IN VALLEY INVITATIONAL

Riana Mission of the University of San Francisco women’s golf team claimed the individual title and led the way as the Dons captured the Valley Invitational presented by Chick-fil-a for the second straight year by one stroke over UC Davis at Bakersfield Country Club. USF recorded a score of...
