Rainy and windy Thursday in Chicago, chances of snow
Thursday’s forecast is looking cloudy, rain through mid AM with chance of thunderstorms and snow for far northwest areas. There is a slight rain/snow chance during day, wind advisory south/southeast until 6 p.m. WNW 20-25 G35. 41. Thursday Night: Cloudy, chance for light snow/flurries, WNW 15-20 G35. 30. Friday...
Mild temperatures with rain Wednesday night/winds Thursday
The National Weather Service has a portion of our area south and east of Chicago under a High Wind Watch that will take effect Thursday, as low pressure develops in eastern Texas and tracks NE. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with rain in advance of the approaching low pressure overspreading our area Wednesday night.
How long will the rain last?
Area rainfalls from the current storm moving on to one inch Thursday afternoon. Some colder air riding strong winds into the area could lead to some left-over sprinkles or snowflakes Thursday but no significant accumulation. The storm’s main snow has fallen in Iowa and north of us in sections of...
WGNtv.com
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago
Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
Are there Chicago weather record that are likely to never be surpassed?
I am a freak for weather records. Do you think there is any Chicago weather record that will never be surpassed?. No, I do not. Every Chicago weather record will eventually be broken by a more extreme weather event. Some all-time extremes that have been established within the memory of...
What is the best temperature for snow to form?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom,Snow can only form in clouds when the temperature is below freezing, but what is the best temperature for snow to form?Mary Jacob, Chicago Dear Mary,Snow can form only when the following three conditions are met: The presence of water vapor in air at sub-freezing temperatures; […]
WGNtv.com
Tom Skilling’s forecast: How long will the rain last
A late winter storm system is lifting into the Midwest and is likely to produce the Chicago area’s heaviest rainfall in more than a month beginning late tonight and running into Thursday—while producing a snowstorm from Iowa into Wisconsin—with the axis of heaviest snow in the Badger State likely to be centered along and either side of a Prairie du Chien in far southwest Wisconsin.
WGNtv.com
Skilling: More on Chicago’s snow season and what history tells us about what’s to come
My WGN meteorological colleague has done an interesting analysis of our lackluster Chicago snow season to date. It turns out the season’s paltry 14.2″ to date (just 61% of the normal of 23.4″ through Feb 7) ranks the 6th least snowy season of the past half century (i.e. since 1973).
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
9@9: Skip work & have a day date
CHICAGO – If you’re working remotely and have a little time on your hands, why not take some time to have a day date!. It’s a trend for some people as work-at-home has increased over the past few years as those interested in a potential significant other choose to ditch their job for a little afternoon fun.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Body recovered in south branch of Chicago River
CHICAGO — A body was recovered Wednesday afternoon from the Chicago River. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Eleanor on the report of a body in the water. The body of a male was recovered. No age was given and no other information...
South Shore murder: Man shot dead on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Around 1:45 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1600 block of E. 78th Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and left arm by an unknown offender. The...
Could there possibly be a serial killer dumping bodies in Chicago’s waterways?
Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer. To read John’s article on the recent murders, […]
‘Cool it’s Chicago food’: Pizzeria Uno opens next to North Side gas station
The Lakeview Uno location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries
Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
Lansing Daily
Woman’s Decomposing Body Found in Garbage: Police
The decomposing body of a woman has been found in the garbage in Chicago, according to police. Chicago firefighters said they were alerted to a report of a body found among garbage in Chicago’s South Side on Monday night. When firefighters arrived at 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue they found a body and identified it as … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
6@6: Get ready for Valentine’s Day
CHICAGO – We’re counting down the days until couples celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The “holiday” is less than a week away, and one thing that people have to start planning for are the desserts they’ll share next Tuesday. That...
