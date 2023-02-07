ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Rainy and windy Thursday in Chicago, chances of snow

Thursday’s forecast is looking cloudy, rain through mid AM with chance of thunderstorms and snow for far northwest areas. There is a slight rain/snow chance during day, wind advisory south/southeast until 6 p.m. WNW 20-25 G35. 41. Thursday Night: Cloudy, chance for light snow/flurries, WNW 15-20 G35. 30. Friday...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Mild temperatures with rain Wednesday night/winds Thursday

The National Weather Service has a portion of our area south and east of Chicago under a High Wind Watch that will take effect Thursday, as low pressure develops in eastern Texas and tracks NE. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with rain in advance of the approaching low pressure overspreading our area Wednesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

How long will the rain last?

Area rainfalls from the current storm moving on to one inch Thursday afternoon. Some colder air riding strong winds into the area could lead to some left-over sprinkles or snowflakes Thursday but no significant accumulation. The storm’s main snow has fallen in Iowa and north of us in sections of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago

Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

What is the best temperature for snow to form?

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom,Snow can only form in clouds when the temperature is below freezing, but what is the best temperature for snow to form?Mary Jacob, Chicago Dear Mary,Snow can form only when the following three conditions are met: The presence of water vapor in air at sub-freezing temperatures; […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Tom Skilling’s forecast: How long will the rain last

A late winter storm system is lifting into the Midwest and is likely to produce the Chicago area’s heaviest rainfall in more than a month beginning late tonight and running into Thursday—while producing a snowstorm from Iowa into Wisconsin—with the axis of heaviest snow in the Badger State likely to be centered along and either side of a Prairie du Chien in far southwest Wisconsin.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

9@9: Skip work & have a day date

CHICAGO – If you’re working remotely and have a little time on your hands, why not take some time to have a day date!. It’s a trend for some people as work-at-home has increased over the past few years as those interested in a potential significant other choose to ditch their job for a little afternoon fun.
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Body recovered in south branch of Chicago River

CHICAGO — A body was recovered Wednesday afternoon from the Chicago River. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Eleanor on the report of a body in the water. The body of a male was recovered. No age was given and no other information...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries

Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
CHICAGO, IL
Lansing Daily

Woman’s Decomposing Body Found in Garbage: Police

The decomposing body of a woman has been found in the garbage in Chicago, according to police. Chicago firefighters said they were alerted to a report of a body found among garbage in Chicago’s South Side on Monday night. When firefighters arrived at 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue they found a body and identified it as … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

6@6: Get ready for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO – We’re counting down the days until couples celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The “holiday” is less than a week away, and one thing that people have to start planning for are the desserts they’ll share next Tuesday. That...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy