Read full article on original website
Tree Hugger
2d ago
Will the surviving female robber change her ways after this close encounter? Will her brush with death have her re-evaluating her life choices? Will she turn her life around? 🤔
Reply(1)
6
J. Bradley
1d ago
Repent everyone and turn to Jesus Christ before its too late. Tomorrow is NOT promised to anyone so take God and your eternity serious.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
One man dead, another questioned after fight in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northeast Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead. HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at...
A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)
A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
A Houston man’s body was found in a car at police impound. What happened?
James Martin was missing for days after another man was discovered dead at his home.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Case involving Chambers County woman reopened, teen recovering after being shot while sleeping, Galveston police chief back at work
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Case involving Chambers County woman reopened in Minnesota. There’s an update on the woman accused of murdering her husband – years after she killed her fiancé. That first death...
Ashanti Grant update: Recovery continues a year later for young girl shot in suspected road rage; no arrests made
HOUSTON — It's been one year since Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot in what police believe was a case of road rage and still, no arrests have been made. She spent two months in a coma and has had to relearn all of the things the man who put a bullet in her brain took from her.
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
cw39.com
Teen shot while sleeping in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 13-year-old teen was struck by a bullet while sleeping during a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston. It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 15414 Kuykendahl Road near Cypress Landing Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was asleep in...
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address
HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
cw39.com
Fire burns abandoned home in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke in an abandoned house in north Houston. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 11900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive near Antoine Drive. Crews on scene confirmed the property is an older house that was abandoned...
KSAT 12
Dating app encounter turns into deadly botched robbery after victim shoots woman’s boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON – A dating app encounter in Houston turned deadly this week after a couple allegedly tried to rob a man who went to meet up with a woman he met on the online platform. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a 23-year-old man went to meet up with...
Lansing Daily
Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest
The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father’s arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with “injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court,” a few days after the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Video shows robbers target victim who returned to vehicle with bank bag near NRG Stadium
The surveillance video shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen. Ironically, the suspects only got away with an empty duffle bag.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
Still no answers 1 year after man was shot to death in his family's driveway by plain-clothes HPD officers
HOUSTON — It has been one year since Charion Lockett, 27, was shot to death by plain-clothes officers in front of his family's north Houston home and his family members said they still have a lot of unanswered questions. On Feb. 7, 2022, Houston police officers in unmarked vehicles...
Missing 14-year-old found shot to death in Houston
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a missing 14-year-old male was recently found shot to death nearly a month before his 15th birthday. In a Facebook post, Texas EquuSearch said Carlos Lugo went missing on Jan. 21 and was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell Road.
HCSO: Woman dead after either being pushed or falling out of vehicle during argument with boyfriend
CYPRESS, Texas — A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she either jumped or was pushed out of a vehicle in the Cypress area. It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Barker Cypress and West roads around 3 p.m. According to investigators, the woman got into...
fox26houston.com
Two former Harris Co. Jail employees say inmates are running the show
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Last year, 25 inmates died in the Harris County Jail the most inmate deaths in a decade. Just last month, four more deaths. Two former Harris County Jail employees, who resigned from their positions, spoke to us anonymously. One, who we will call ‘Sandy,’ worked at...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Wild chase begins when man steals ambulance, gunman shoots man in back in downtown Houston, crews find 33 graves
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Man arrested in Rice Village after stealing ambulance. Skyeye 13 captured a wild chase in a stolen ambulance on Monday afternoon, as a man stole an ambulance from a Houston fire station.
Comments / 5