Yardbarker
Penguins Deploying a Pair of Fourth Lines
Tuesday provided the first look at a healthy Pittsburgh Penguins forward lineup for the first time since November. What became painfully clear is that this Penguins team doesn't have the talent to deploy an NHL-level third line. The Penguins "third line" on paper consists of Brock McGinn, Jeff Carter, and...
One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought
The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots 20th tally
Kucherov scored his 20th goal of the season in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Panthers. His tally early in the second period gave Tampa Bay a brief flicker of hope, but it only ended up spoiling Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid. Kucherov did extend his point streak to seven games, a stretch in which the 29-year-old has three goals and 11 points.
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
3 takeaways: Colorado Avalanche take exception to hit on Cale Makar by Penguins' Jeff Carter
Three takeaways from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2-1 overtime win over Colorado on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena:. A scary moment occurred during the third period when Jeff Carter had a nasty collision with Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. Carter, breaking in the direction of Colorado’s net, made blindside contact...
Patrick Kane Trade to the Buffalo Sabres a Possibility?
The Buffalo Sabres will be back on the ice for a game this Saturday night, when they host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. The Sabres continue their playoff fight in the Eastern Conference, sitting three points back of the last wild card spot (Penguins) and four points back of the first wild card spot (Capitals). They're also three points back of the New York Islanders.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Christian McCaffrey hopes 'both teams lose' between Eagles, Chiefs; Ja'Marr Chase agrees
While the NFL world is zeroing in on Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the two seeds in each conference -- the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles -- a few prominent players from the two conference runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, are refusing to get into the Super Bowl spirit.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Downgraded to game-time call
Barkov -- who is dealing with a hand injury -- will likely be a game-time decision against the Sharks on Thursday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports. Barkov was originally expected to be ready to play Thursday but he's been unable to practice with the team for the past two days. Prior to the All-Star break, the Finnish center was rolling on an 11-game point streak during which he racked up five goals and 12 assists, including six power-play points.
WGRZ TV
Hamilton: Sabres spending money the right way in Cozens signing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has said since he’s taken the job that they were going to identify and draft good players, develop them, and pay them instead of a bunch of NHL unrestricted free agents. For the first two years, Adams had to...
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Could begin season at Triple-A
Grissom might begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett if the Braves decide to start Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. In fact, Bowman predicts that Arcia will be the team's Opening Day shortstop and Grissom "possibly gains the job at some point during the year." Grissom's defense at shortstop has been questioned, although he's been working with third base coach and infield instructor Ron Washington this winter and reports have been glowing. Arcia would probably offer the more stable glove, though, and the Braves might prefer the better defensive option at the position given the strength of the rest of their lineup. It will be one of the more interesting position battles to track during spring training.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches an apple
Mayfield snapped a nine-game pointless drought with an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday. Mayfield has five goals, eight assists and a plus-2 rating in 54 games this season. There was some thought that Mayfield, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline, but the addition of Bo Horvat has signaled the Islanders will likely be buyers this season and not sellers. Mayfield could, however, still be on the move if the team's play were to take a nosedive. That seems unlikely, however, and the better question may be what other additions could be in store for the Isles.
CBS Sports
Prisco's 2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs, Eagles both score at least 30 in thriller, as best QB wins in the end
PHOENIX — This is the clash of cultures, a running team that finished in the top 5 in the league in rushing against a passing game with a quarterback who is the NFL MVP this season, a passer so good that he is playing in his third Super Bowl in four years at the tender NFL age of 27.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy: Surgery scheduled
Purdy is slated to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 before undergoing surgery to repair the complete tear of the UCL is his right throwing elbow on Feb. 22, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Purdy suffered the injury during the 49ers' loss in the NFC...
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks
Vancouver Canucks (20-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -219, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Vancouver Canucks. New...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Dealing with shoulder fatigue
General manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Ashby will be behind the Brewers' other starting pitchers in camp while he contends with left shoulder fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The Brewers are going to take things easy with Ashby to start spring training, an approach that makes sense given...
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Thursday
Booker will miss Thursday's game versus the Hawks to manage a left groin injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker returned to action Tuesday after more than a month on the sidelines and displayed some rust, knocking down only six of his 15 shot attempts and going just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. He'll take a night off to rest up in the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday but seems likely to retake the floor Friday at Indiana.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Naile: Removed from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Naile for assignment Wednesday. Naile loses his roster spot to make room for newly acquired Anthony Misiewicz, whom the Cardinals traded for Wednesday. With a 5.00 ERA across nine innings in his debut season in 2022, Naile could earn a call-up at some point during the 2023 campaign.
