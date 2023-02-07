New Podcast ‘Black HIV in the South: How Did We Get Here?’ To Debut On National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

In spite of advancements in the battle against HIV/AIDS, the Black community continues to see new cases at a disproportionately higher rate than any other group. It is for that reason that today, we honor National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day separately from HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The Black community endures heartbreak and stigmatization surrounding this deadly virus more than any other. And, it’s the reason that creative and passionate duo Anna DeShawn and Duane Cramer have teamed up to create their new podcast, Black HIV in the South: How Did We Get Here?

DeShawn is a journalist and social entrepreneur with a background in radio. Cramer is an HIV-positive activist who raises awareness for AIDS/HIV through his award-winning photography . Together, in this important series debuting Feb. 7, 2023, the two will take a hard look at how systemic racism, culture and economics have contributed to the HIV/AIDS disparities seen in the Black community, particularly in the Bible Belt.

The series will feature interviews and personal stories with HIV/AIDS experts and advocates, as well as HIV-positive individuals, in the hopes of raising awareness and eradicating the stigmas around HIV/AIDS. Tune in on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day to catch the debut of this raw and captivating podcast. Black HIV in the South: How Did We Get Here? Episodes will be available on The Qube , a music and podcast streaming platform dedicated to BIPOC and QTPOC (Queer and Trans People of Color) creators.

DeShawn created The Qube as part of her mission to see more diversity on-air and behind the scenes in entertainment. The Qube is produced for and by BIPOC and QTPOC communities and is dedicated to covering stories that are important to these groups.

