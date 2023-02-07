ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Majors Oozes Sexy On The Cover Of Ebony Magazine

By Samjah Iman
 3 days ago

Source: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images / Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images


Will someone please turn the air conditioner on in here because we are sweating! Jonathan Majors graced the cover of Ebony Magazine’s February Issue with his robust presence, and homeboy is FINE!!!!!!
Jonathan Majors is making the people swoon just in time for Valentine’s Day. His current magazine cover with Ebony Magazine has sexy written all over it, and it’s a shame how many times we’ve gawked at it. Majors is major on the cover, sporting nothing but Dsquared shorts, a Marquise Foster cape, Golden Goose sneakers, and a bare, burly chest that looks like the perfect place for perching.

In the tantalizing video on Ebony’s Instagram, the Creed III actor is holding a bouquet of red roses as he stares seductively into the camera. He tosses the bouquet around and then sensually throws a stem at the camera (we imagined ourselves catching it). Majors then continues to play with the camera, moving nonchalantly and striking a subtle smile here and there.

In the issue, the Ant Man and the Wasp actor surprisingly reflects on the times when he wasn’t considered a sex symbol. “I was told many times that I didn’t have swagger. I was told I wasn’t cool. I was forced to be an individual in order to survive. I had to believe in my own way of doing things. And that’s what swagger is, you know,” stated Majors.

To lust or read more, click here .

11 Black Men Who Could Have Been This Year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Fine A** Black Men Over 50

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Bring Their Oiled Up Muscles To The ‘Creed III’ Trailer

TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Woman tries on grandmother's 1950s honeymoon wardrobe and the outfits are all timelessly stunning

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2022. It has since been updated. A 27-year-old woman's TikToks are going viral on social media with a pleasantly surprising blast from the past. Maddy Bill, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, has grabbed the attention of more than 6.6 million people since March when she posted a video of herself opening a green suitcase from the 1950s. In it was vintage clothing that her grandmother, Marie D'Alessandro Donato, wore during her honeymoon to New York in 1952. Donato—who is now 91—had such a blast during that trip with her late husband Anthony James Donato that she wanted to preserve her memories of the honeymoon in tangible form.
AMBLER, PA
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

