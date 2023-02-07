Read full article on original website
French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism
When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor
Italian skier Elena Fanchini has died after her career was cut short by a tumor. She was 37.
Elena Fanchini, medal-winning Alpine skier, dies at 37
Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule
Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most...
Sweden weighs up whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030. The Nordic country’s potential entry into the race to stage the 2030 Games comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee has delayed the process and is searching around for more contenders to host the event.
Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has ruled out skiing the downhill at the world championships — keeping to her pre-announced schedule of four events. Shiffrin inspected the course before the opening downhill training session Tuesday just to take a look at the layout ahead of Wednesday’s super-G race. But she did not enter the training session.
Alpine World Ski Championships: Mikaela Shiffrin wins silver
American Mikaela Shiffrin has won silver in the women's super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships, with Italy's Marta Bassino taking gold. Shiffrin, 27, is chasing a record-equalling seventh individual gold medal at the championships in Courchevel. She failed to defend her world combined title earlier this week. Bassino, 26,...
Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault narrowly ahead after combined first leg
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Frenchman Alexis Pinturault posted a slim lead in the speed leg of the men's combined event at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France on Tuesday. Pinturault completed the super-G in 1:08.25, a sixth of a second quicker than Austrian Marco Schwarz and 0.14 faster than Raphael Haaser, also from Austria.
The long road to the Tour de France - Mark Cavendish starts afresh at the Tour of Oman
'The goal is winning. Not one particular win, it's winning' - Cyclingnews previews the Tour of Oman and Cavendish's season debut
Linz Open: Vondrousova advances to quarter-finals
Czech Marketa Vondrousova reached the last 8 of the Linz Open by winning against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, will play the winner of the match between Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi and German wildcard Eva Lys next. In...
Alpine skiing-Canada's Crawford wins super-G gold by slimmest of margins
COURCHEVEL, France, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's James Crawford won the men's super-G by the slimmest of margins in a stunning upset at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday.
European Track Championships: Great Britain men and women win team sprint silver in Switzerland
Great Britain made a winning start to the UEC European Track Championships by securing two medals on the opening day. The women's team of Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Lauren Bell pushed Germany all the way in sprint final but had to settle for silver. Ali Fielding, Hamish Turnbull and...
Eva Lys joins fellow German, Jule Niemeier in Last 16 at Upper Austria Ladies Linz
Action has begun at Upper Austria Ladies Linz this week with Eva Lys among the early winners in Austria joining fellow German, Jule Niemeier in the Last 16. Seeing off Russian, Kamilla Rachimova 6-4, 7-6, she will next face Bernarda Pera or Dalma Galfi. She went 5-1 down in the...
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023 route
A longer and tougher course is set to showcase the best riders of the Ardennes Classics
Pinturault’s gold adds to his family’s legacy in Courchevel
COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — The family legacy in Courchevel began nearly half a century ago when Andre and Christiane Pinturault opened the high-altitude Hotel Annapurna. On Tuesday, Alexis Pinturault won a gold medal on home snow just down the road at the world championships to enrich the family imprint on the posh French resort where his grandparents laid their foundations in 1974.
Alpine skiing-Bassino pips Shiffrin to win Super-G gold
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Marta Bassino edged out American Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women's Super-G gold at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, winning the title by 0.11 seconds.
