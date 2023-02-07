ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism

When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
msn.com

Elena Fanchini, medal-winning Alpine skier, dies at 37

Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
msn.com

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most...
FOX Sports

Sweden weighs up whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030. The Nordic country’s potential entry into the race to stage the 2030 Games comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee has delayed the process and is searching around for more contenders to host the event.
WVNews

Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has ruled out skiing the downhill at the world championships — keeping to her pre-announced schedule of four events. Shiffrin inspected the course before the opening downhill training session Tuesday just to take a look at the layout ahead of Wednesday’s super-G race. But she did not enter the training session.
BBC

Alpine World Ski Championships: Mikaela Shiffrin wins silver

American Mikaela Shiffrin has won silver in the women's super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships, with Italy's Marta Bassino taking gold. Shiffrin, 27, is chasing a record-equalling seventh individual gold medal at the championships in Courchevel. She failed to defend her world combined title earlier this week. Bassino, 26,...
Reuters

Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault narrowly ahead after combined first leg

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Frenchman Alexis Pinturault posted a slim lead in the speed leg of the men's combined event at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France on Tuesday. Pinturault completed the super-G in 1:08.25, a sixth of a second quicker than Austrian Marco Schwarz and 0.14 faster than Raphael Haaser, also from Austria.
tennismajors.com

Linz Open: Vondrousova advances to quarter-finals

Czech Marketa Vondrousova reached the last 8 of the Linz Open by winning against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, will play the winner of the match between Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi and German wildcard Eva Lys next. In...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
The Associated Press

Pinturault’s gold adds to his family’s legacy in Courchevel

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — The family legacy in Courchevel began nearly half a century ago when Andre and Christiane Pinturault opened the high-altitude Hotel Annapurna. On Tuesday, Alexis Pinturault won a gold medal on home snow just down the road at the world championships to enrich the family imprint on the posh French resort where his grandparents laid their foundations in 1974.

