As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
27 First News
Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen passed away on December 14, 2022. He was 43 years old. For nearly two decades, Chris struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, like so many people have before him. This tragic combination led to an untimely death. Chris...
27 First News
Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., 66 of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Dale was born May 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Anna (Martin) Dennison, Sr. Dale was...
27 First News
John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
27 First News
John J. Spirko, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Johnny” Spirko, 71, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home. Johnny was born on June 25, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Rose (Costantino) Spirko. Johnny was a 1969 graduate of...
27 First News
Betty Eagan Martin, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan. Betty went to Alliance...
27 First News
LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, 87 of Salem, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Vern was born on December 1, 1935, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul LaVerne and Florence Anna (Householder) Lutz. . Vern graduated from...
27 First News
Daryl A. Brobst, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl A. Brobst, 54, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born May 19, 1968. Daryl served his country in the Army. He worked as a driver for FedEx. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, boating...
27 First News
Margaret “Maggie” Hughes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. Hughes, 92, of Poland, departed her mortal body Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Margaret was born September 9, 1930, on the east side of Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Maedela (Dozer) Banks. Margaret grew up on the east side and was a graduate of Scienceville High School.
27 First News
Kathleen Rea Wilk, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Rae Wilk, 76, passed away quietly at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Wilk was born August 9, 1946 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Phyllis (Seraphy) Nixon and had lived her entire life in the Columbiana County area.
27 First News
Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
27 First News
Kim Marie Swope, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer. Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.
27 First News
Margaret H. Brocken, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret H. Brocken a respected Trumbull County educator passed away Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 at age 101. Margaret was born in Millvale, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Hoffman. She was a 1939 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She received a Bachelor of...
27 First News
Vincent Morgione, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Morgione, 88, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Briarfield Place, surrounded by his loving wife Loretta, his children, grandchildren and other family members. Vincent was born July 29, 1934 in Youngstown to Joseph and Anna (Pantaleo) Morgione. He attended St. Dominic School...
27 First News
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
27 First News
Martha Minchin, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Minchin passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Martha was born May 26, 1926, in Campbell, the daughter of John and Helen Solomon Wolfe. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong Struthers resident. Following high...
27 First News
Adelfa M. Cuesta, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adelfa M. Cuesta, 91, of Warren, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. She was born July 19, 1931, in Havana, Cuba, the daughter of Manuel and Magdalena Ledo Calderon. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education, from the...
27 First News
Mary Eiseman, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Eiseman, 87, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023, in Quality Life Services, Mercer. Mrs. Eiseman was born on February 9, 1935, in West Middlesex. She attended West Middlesex High School. A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Mary was a...
27 First News
Samuel Scharville, Jr., Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Scharville, Jr., 97, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in his home. Mr. Scharville was born on May 1, 1925, in Sharon, a son of the late Samuel and Anna (Esposito) Scharville. He was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High...
27 First News
Michael Lee Bucci, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Bucci, Sr., 64 of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at his residence. Michael was born July 15, 1958 in Youngstown, the son of James A., Sr. and Martha (Appulese) Bucci. He was a lifelong area resident and was especially proud to have been born and raised on the east side of Youngstown.
27 First News
Clifford W. Gorby, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford W. Gorby, age 81, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on February 13, 1941, in Middleton Township, son of the late Bartlett and Lillian “Gertrude” Wilson Gorby. Clifford owned and operated Cliff’s...
