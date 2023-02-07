ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Illinois U.S. representative boycotting State of the Union

WASHINGTON, DC — Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) announced that she will not be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Miller says she is boycotting the State of the Union in protest of "Joe Biden's record of lying to the American people." Miller...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Auto insurers respond to Illinois rate regulation bill

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Several insurance companies on Wednesday responded to Illinois HB2203 otherwise known as the rate regulation bill. Backers of the measure claim car insurance companies have been able to charge women, people of color, and people in lower socio-economic groups more and for far too long. Lawmakers...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Lawmakers push bill to crack down on auto insurers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — State lawmakers have introduced a bill they believe will help Illinoisans see lower car insurance rates. Backers of HB2203, otherwise known as the rate regulation bill, claim car insurance companies have been able have able to charge women, people of color, and people in a lower socio-economic status more and for far too long.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

ISP metropolitan enforcement groups and drug task forces in 2022

The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with local law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 individuals across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Ameren customers could soon see an increase in their gas and electric bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren Illinois customers could be seeing an increase in what they pay for electricity and gas. Ameren has announced they have filed plans for gas and electric increases. Ameren Illinois serves over 1.2 million Illinois residents with electric services and 800,000 for natural gas. In...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy