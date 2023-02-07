Read full article on original website
Illinois U.S. representative boycotting State of the Union
WASHINGTON, DC — Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) announced that she will not be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Miller says she is boycotting the State of the Union in protest of "Joe Biden's record of lying to the American people." Miller...
Auto insurers respond to Illinois rate regulation bill
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Several insurance companies on Wednesday responded to Illinois HB2203 otherwise known as the rate regulation bill. Backers of the measure claim car insurance companies have been able to charge women, people of color, and people in lower socio-economic groups more and for far too long. Lawmakers...
Lawmakers push bill to crack down on auto insurers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — State lawmakers have introduced a bill they believe will help Illinoisans see lower car insurance rates. Backers of HB2203, otherwise known as the rate regulation bill, claim car insurance companies have been able have able to charge women, people of color, and people in a lower socio-economic status more and for far too long.
Gov. Pritzker calls on College Board after criticism to AP African American studies course
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is calling on the College Board to not change the Advanced Placement African American Studies course. This comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blocked the curriculum from Florida high schools from offering the course. The College Board released a new curriculum for...
ISP metropolitan enforcement groups and drug task forces in 2022
The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with local law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 individuals across the...
Rodney Boyd becomes highest-ranking officer of color in Illinois National Guard history
CHICAGO (WICS) — Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, has been promoted to Major General. This makes him the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the nearly 300-year history...
Ameren customers could soon see an increase in their gas and electric bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren Illinois customers could be seeing an increase in what they pay for electricity and gas. Ameren has announced they have filed plans for gas and electric increases. Ameren Illinois serves over 1.2 million Illinois residents with electric services and 800,000 for natural gas. In...
