Local Hunger Collaborative Digging Deeper into Root Causes of Hunger and Connecting Community Members with Available Resources

MDH Monmouth Convenience Clinic Announces New Hours
McDonough District Hospital announced new operational hours for the MDH Monmouth Convenience Clinic, starting Monday (Feb. 13). The Monmouth Convenience Clinic, previously open Tuesday-Saturday, will now be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for walk-in appointments only. The clinic is located at 2 AmericInn Way, Suites B & C. MDH...
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
W-H Farm Bureau Offering Local In-Person Pesticide Application Testing
The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the University of Illinois Extension are teaming up to offer pesticide training and testing locally, says Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau President Jake Armstrong:. “If you have a sprayer, run a sprayer, or a custom guy, you are very familiar with this program. I will say...
Program Aims to Attract More Teachers for Rural Areas of Illinois
An Illinois program aims to address teacher shortages in rural communities and encourage more student-community engagement. Since its inception in 2019, the Monmouth Rural Education Initiatives program has worked with more than 150 students at the liberal arts college, three dozen of which went on to become teachers in Illinois. The program includes place-based teaching sites that provide classrooms where students focus on their local communities.
Scholarships Available Locally for Trade School and College Tuition
Being able to afford college is a distant dream for many. Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC), a nonprofit, offers multiple scholarships to help students pay for college tuition and fees. As of February 3, WIRC has reopened their scholarship program and is accepting applications for a limited time. WIRC currently...
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
Monmouth City Council Approves Quote to Repair Leaking Water Tower
The City of Monmouth has received a quote from a Colorado based company to repair the leaking water tower off West Harlem Avenue. Public Works Director Andy Jackson has more:. “We received a quote from a company out of Colorado, Marine Diving Solutions. We have to fix this leak with the tower in service, so we had to get a specialized company in order to do it. In other words, we can’t drain it and fix it. It would run too big of a risk of water pressure issues throughout the City if we did that. This company, again they are out of Colorado, they come in and they will dive actually in the water tower, they go in and use a food grade type fetch on the inside of the tower. Then they actually weld the permanent fetch, they will take a man lift and go up and weld the permanent fetch on the outside.”
Monmouth’s North Water Treatment Facility Softener Vessels to Undergo Repairs
Two water softener vessels at the north Monmouth Water Treatment plant are in need of repair, which Public Works Director Andy Jackson informs funds have been budgeted to complete the project in the upcoming year:. “We did two last year. We had another vessel lose all the media in it...
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Moline to build broadband network across the city
Work to build a broadband network across the City of Moline will start in a few weeks. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced the first construction meeting with Metronet will be next week, and the project will start three to four weeks after that meeting. The Moline City Council approved a deal in December for Metronet to build the fiber optic network. Service should start to become available by early summer.
Pritzker announces $25 million investment in Bob Michel Bridge
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker was in Peoria on Tuesday to announce a major investment in the 28-year-old Bob Michel Bridge. The $24.6 million investment is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The improvements will widen the bridge, add new lighting and create a multi-use path for pedestrians and bikers.
Local Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna Says Inventory Coming in at a Faster Pace
The past two years, several businesses faced supply chain issues and concerns. Locally, Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna says those setbacks are improving and inventory, including parts, are arriving in a timelier fashion:. “Things seem to be getting a little better. Inventory started to come a little bit at...
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. New food truck to feature locally sourced items around Galesburg
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. Featuring the two items in its name, and more, The Tacos and Thai Truck will soon be serving food in Galesburg and the surrounding area. Laura Lytle of Knoxville and Devin Wyman of Gilson plan to start their food truck venture in the coming weeks. They say stay tuned to their Facebook page for exact locations and times.
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
