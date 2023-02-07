ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Resource centers open in Austin amid ice storm recovery

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Central Texas community works to recover from the recent winter storm, Austin-area organizations are coming together to put all the resources people need in one place. The City of Austin is opening Multi-Agency Resources Centers, or MARCs. Resources available at the MARCs include assistance...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy