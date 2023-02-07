Read full article on original website
Resource centers open in Austin amid ice storm recovery
AUSTIN, Texas — As the Central Texas community works to recover from the recent winter storm, Austin-area organizations are coming together to put all the resources people need in one place. The City of Austin is opening Multi-Agency Resources Centers, or MARCs. Resources available at the MARCs include assistance...
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
‘Almost $20K’: Some Austin Energy customers to pay out of pocket for repairs
While Austin Energy continues restoring power to customers across Austin there are some who will have to pay for the repairs themselves.
If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
City of Austin offering emergency shelters for those still without power
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Department is offering emergency shelter for those who still don't have power following the mass power outages across the city. Those that are in need of a place to stay and can't afford a hotel room...
Construction continues on new jet fuel tank facility at Austin's airport
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is breaking passenger records several times a year – to the point where an expansion looks like the only way to keep up with demand. New jet fuel tanks could be the answer to accommodating more planes. According to the...
Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
Austin restaurants trying to bounce back after power outages put business on pause
AUSTIN, Texas — Many Austin restaurants that lost power in last week's ice storm are trying to bounce back from lost food and revenue. In Hyde Park, Mexican restaurant Julio's Café lost power for a week. "I am not happy that it happened because everyone is impacted,” said...
Coping with winter storm anxiety as thousands don't have power
AUSTIN, Texas — After experiencing two historic winter storms in two years, some are feeling anxiety and trauma from what they say is a lack of valid communication from the City of Austin during both events. "Most of these are burnt out – every one of my tea lights...
Still no power for thousands of Central Texans a week after ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — It has now been a week of no power for thousands of Austinites still in the dark. As restoration crews try to deal with every problem, some Austinites say they feel helpless. "I'm not working right now. I'm literally, the minute I get up, I'm on...
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
Jet fuel expansion continues at Austin airport
A new jet fuel tank facility should be up and running at the Austin airport by next October. But some say say the expansion is nerve-wracking.
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
Branch disposal fee reduced in Williamson County after ice storm
The cost to dump a pickup truckload of brush and limbs at the Williamson County Landfill in Hutto has been reduced to $10 a load after last week’s ice storm.
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
Central Texas Food Bank provides emergency food distribution Monday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution and resource fair Monday to get people the help they need following the winter ice storm. The special event Monday will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Delco Activity Center, located at 4601 Pecan Brook...
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
Will people get relief money for power outage costs?
Travis County Judge Andy Brown's Office said it's still working out the details of declaration funding, and there's no definitive answer on direct help for families just yet.
