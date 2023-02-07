Read full article on original website
County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms
Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency
(Updated at 11:20 a.m. on 2/8/2023) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month
Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
JUST IN: Man who fired gun in Tysons Corner Center pleads guilty, faces prison time
A prison sentence is pending for the man who fired gunshots in Tysons Corner Center on Father’s Day weekend last summer, triggering a panicked evacuation. Noah Settles, a 23-year-old D.C. resident also known as the rapper No Savage, pleaded guilty to four felony charges related to the incident, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced today (Thursday).
FCPS leaders grapple with dramatic increase in school construction costs
Fairfax County Public Schools is spending what amounts to two full elementary school renovations per year on unexpected increases in construction costs. Ahead of a school board meeting on the fiscal year 2024-2028 capital improvements program (CIP) tonight (Thursday), one of the major talking points has been the dramatic impact those increases in construction costs have had on the school system’s construction and renovation plans.
Micro-roast coffee shop brewing in ‘historic’ Vienna office formerly filled by bank
A new micro-roast coffee shop hopes to beautify an aging office building in the Town of Vienna. Frame Coffee Roasters recently got the Vienna Board of Architectural Review’s approval to add signage above its future entrance at 302 Maple Avenue West. It will fill a ground-floor space vacated a couple of years ago by Burke & Herbert Bank, which relocated.
To address increased food insecurity, nonprofit Food for Others expands Merrifield warehouse
As Wall Street continues to debate the likelihood of a recession, the past couple years of economic turmoil have already hit many Fairfax County residents in the wallet — and the stomach. The need for food assistance remains almost as high as in the early days of the COVID-19...
Aging Well: Think positive to stay healthy and happy
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. In times of stress, a positive attitude can help you stay healthy and happy. Multiple studies have indicated that positive thinking can benefit everything from your immune system to your heart health, and even your longevity.
