27 First News
Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., 66 of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Dale was born May 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Anna (Martin) Dennison, Sr. Dale was...
27 First News
John J. Spirko, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Johnny” Spirko, 71, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home. Johnny was born on June 25, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Rose (Costantino) Spirko. Johnny was a 1969 graduate of...
27 First News
LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, 87 of Salem, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Vern was born on December 1, 1935, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul LaVerne and Florence Anna (Householder) Lutz. . Vern graduated from...
27 First News
John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
27 First News
Margaret “Maggie” Hughes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. Hughes, 92, of Poland, departed her mortal body Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Margaret was born September 9, 1930, on the east side of Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Maedela (Dozer) Banks. Margaret grew up on the east side and was a graduate of Scienceville High School.
27 First News
Betty Eagan Martin, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan. Betty went to Alliance...
27 First News
Tessie Mae McGinnis, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tessie Mae McGinnis, 89, of Girard passed away Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Hospital. Tessie was born January 18, 1934 in Curtin, West Virginia, the daughter of Clyde Cottrell and Minnie Morton. She was a graduate of Burnsville...
27 First News
Kathleen Rea Wilk, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Rae Wilk, 76, passed away quietly at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Wilk was born August 9, 1946 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Phyllis (Seraphy) Nixon and had lived her entire life in the Columbiana County area.
27 First News
Kim Marie Swope, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer. Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.
27 First News
Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
27 First News
Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
27 First News
Daryl A. Brobst, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl A. Brobst, 54, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born May 19, 1968. Daryl served his country in the Army. He worked as a driver for FedEx. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, boating...
27 First News
Shirley A. Maichrowicz, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Maichrowicz, 90, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born on May 12, 1932 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Hubbard Lee and Thelma Elizabeth (Hay) Pierson. Shirley was a homemaker who was...
27 First News
Betty A. Farley, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Farley, 82, is safely home at last after a courageous battle with cancer. She entered Heaven’s gates peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born September 20, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, a daughter of William and...
27 First News
Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, Ellsworth, Ohio
ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, 70 of Ellsworth, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence, with his wife by his side. Born April 12, 1952 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Tim was the son of Woodrow and Rose (Rossaci) Main. Tim loved...
27 First News
Barbara A. Savage, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Savage of Warren passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She was born February 18, 1937, in North Bloomfield, Ohio, the oldest child of Paul and Anne Hrubik. She was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School. She later...
27 First News
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
27 First News
Adelfa M. Cuesta, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adelfa M. Cuesta, 91, of Warren, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. She was born July 19, 1931, in Havana, Cuba, the daughter of Manuel and Magdalena Ledo Calderon. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education, from the...
27 First News
Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
27 First News
Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
