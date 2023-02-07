ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

27 First News

Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., 66 of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Dale was born May 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Anna (Martin) Dennison, Sr. Dale was...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

John J. Spirko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Johnny” Spirko, 71, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home. Johnny was born on June 25, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Rose (Costantino) Spirko. Johnny was a 1969 graduate of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, 87 of Salem, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Vern was born on December 1, 1935, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul LaVerne and Florence Anna (Householder) Lutz. . Vern graduated from...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Margaret “Maggie” Hughes, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. Hughes, 92, of Poland, departed her mortal body Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Margaret was born September 9, 1930, on the east side of Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Maedela (Dozer) Banks. Margaret grew up on the east side and was a graduate of Scienceville High School.
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Betty Eagan Martin, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan. Betty went to Alliance...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Tessie Mae McGinnis, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tessie Mae McGinnis, 89, of Girard passed away Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Hospital. Tessie was born January 18, 1934 in Curtin, West Virginia, the daughter of Clyde Cottrell and Minnie Morton. She was a graduate of Burnsville...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Kathleen Rea Wilk, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Rae Wilk, 76, passed away quietly at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Wilk was born August 9, 1946 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Phyllis (Seraphy) Nixon and had lived her entire life in the Columbiana County area.
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Kim Marie Swope, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer. Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.
MASURY, OH
27 First News

Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Daryl A. Brobst, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl A. Brobst, 54, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born May 19, 1968. Daryl served his country in the Army. He worked as a driver for FedEx. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, boating...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
27 First News

Shirley A. Maichrowicz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Maichrowicz, 90, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born on May 12, 1932 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Hubbard Lee and Thelma Elizabeth (Hay) Pierson. Shirley was a homemaker who was...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Betty A. Farley, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Farley, 82, is safely home at last after a courageous battle with cancer. She entered Heaven’s gates peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born September 20, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, a daughter of William and...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, 70 of Ellsworth, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence, with his wife by his side. Born April 12, 1952 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Tim was the son of Woodrow and Rose (Rossaci) Main. Tim loved...
ELLSWORTH, OH
27 First News

Barbara A. Savage, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Savage of Warren passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She was born February 18, 1937, in North Bloomfield, Ohio, the oldest child of Paul and Anne Hrubik. She was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School. She later...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Adelfa M. Cuesta, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adelfa M. Cuesta, 91, of Warren, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. She was born July 19, 1931, in Havana, Cuba, the daughter of Manuel and Magdalena Ledo Calderon. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education, from the...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
27 First News

Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
SALEM, OH

