YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO