With the Arctic blast behind us, it’s time to start dreaming of summer. Registration is open for the Merry Barn’s Summer Adventures in writing, acting, and art. Each day at camp includes lots of time outdoors, as well as art, music, yoga, mindfulness, performance, and play. There’s time to browse our on-site library and read books we love. Kids work as writers do, choosing topics, genres, and presentations for their writing. Time is devoted daily to independent work with personalized feedback. We learn from children’s authors, and professional artists and actors. We share our creative projects and create a collection to take home. Family and friends join us at our Authors’ Tea to celebrate our works-in-progress.

YARMOUTH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO