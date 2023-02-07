Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
CTL students win high honors in Mathcounts competition
The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb participated in our chapter's regional Mathcounts competition at Kennebec Valley Community College on Saturday, January 28, and won several high honors. Middle schoolers Jojo Shea, Gigi Sato-Papagiannis, Fina Record, and Ori Taylor, CTL's official team, took second place in the competition. They...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset valentine
V is for the volunteers who help Wiscasset’s government on committees like those discussed on page 4 and online this week. A is for Al, as in Big Al’s, gone as the Super Values mecca on Route 1, but still selling fireworks and with a local business owner who is another of those longtime town committee volunteers, besides other help he has long given the community.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset seeks more TextMyGov signups
In the recent extreme cold, TextMyGov announced the warming center at Wiscasset Community Center for people and pets. The new texting service is free, and the town would like more signups, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said Feb. 7. Simmons told selectmen the service is working as intended, including receiving messages;...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Feb. 8 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
MaineCF scholarship available for student leaders
Student leaders are encouraged to apply for the Chet Jordan Leadership Award at the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). Eligible applicants are graduating seniors at Maine high schools who are pursuing post-secondary study for a two- or four-year certificate or undergraduate degree within the University of Maine System, Maine Community College System, Maine Maritime Academy and all vocational and technical schools in the state. Recipients will demonstrate independent thinking, initiative, hard work and the ability to lead others in their communities.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Talking Maine Yankee
What will it take for Maine Yankee’s nuclear waste to leave Wiscasset? It will take the federal government meeting the responsibility it took on around 1950 to get, somewhere in the country, high-level, permanent storage, U.S. Senator Angus King, I – Maine, said. The U.S. Department of Energy’s...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Register now for summer fun at Merry Barn
With the Arctic blast behind us, it’s time to start dreaming of summer. Registration is open for the Merry Barn’s Summer Adventures in writing, acting, and art. Each day at camp includes lots of time outdoors, as well as art, music, yoga, mindfulness, performance, and play. There’s time to browse our on-site library and read books we love. Kids work as writers do, choosing topics, genres, and presentations for their writing. Time is devoted daily to independent work with personalized feedback. We learn from children’s authors, and professional artists and actors. We share our creative projects and create a collection to take home. Family and friends join us at our Authors’ Tea to celebrate our works-in-progress.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WES gets ‘crafty’
Stucents got crafty at Wiscasset Elementary School recently. Every student has been working to follow the school-wide expectations of being safe, respectful and responsible. When students are caught demonstrating these behaviors, they receive a pom pom to add to a school-wide container and, when the container is full, the whole school celebrates!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Commissioners hire 3 new county employees
After a lengthy search, Lincoln Academy has a new school resource officer. On Feb. 7, Lincoln County commissioners approved Mark Fortin as a new deputy sheriff. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Fortin would also serve as the Lincoln Academy SRO. Other hires included Nicholas Rioux as a dispatcher for Lincoln County Communications starting Feb. 10. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer reported Rioux previously worked as a Bowdoin College security officer and served as an emergency dispatcher for the college.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Bob Crink’s new show ‘Local’ at BHML
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library has Edgecomb photographer Bob Crink’s show, “Local.” Crink has been exhibiting at the library since 2016. Crink is rarely without a camera and has been the go-to photographer for many organizations including Boothbay Railway Village Museum, Boothbay Region Health Center, Boothbay Sea & Science Center, Lincoln Arts Festival, town of Edgecomb, Wet Paint Tamworth, and the former Harbor Fest.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
February fundraiser for Wiscasset FOS
St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry (HYS) has been picked as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program for February. The reusable bag program facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. HYS was picked by...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Trustees discuss plans for combating BRES closure
After two days of assessing and re-assessing water damage from the elementary school flooding the weekend of Feb. 4-5, Community School District trustees heard administrators’ initial plans Feb. 7. Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said the school would be closed Feb. 6-10. On Feb. 13, pre-kindergarten to fifth grade would resume classes in the high school, and grades six through eight would attend class in Boothbay Region YMCA.
Comments / 0