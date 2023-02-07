ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Strong winds and falling temperatures

Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds today and falling temperatures. We turn much colder to close the week.
Damaging winds Thursday; temperatures fall

Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds this afternoon as temperatures fall.
Rain, storms and strong wind gusts move in

Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon.
Chris forecasts heavy rain and gusty winds

Expect thunderstorms overnight and gusty winds on Thursday.
Happy birthday to Melissa Crash!

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission.
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side

Indy woman brings Black history to life on the stage. As part of a Black History Month production, one woman is bringing the story of Black Wall Street to center stage.
Krista forecasts warmer temperatures and heavy rain

Heavy rain and gusty winds will move in Thursday. Krista forecasts warmer temperatures and heavy rain.
WBKR

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
Silver Alert: Plainfield woman missing, may be extreme danger

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits

Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits.
Cat stabbed in Indy adopted by shelter staff member

Indy cat stabbed with pliers, adopted by local vet staff member.
PICS: Car crashes into apartment building on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police and fire crews are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 12:15 p.m. Thursday to 1145 E. Washington St. after a car crashed into a building. IFD investigators on scene then assessed the structural integrity of the building, which houses Line Lofts Apartments.
High winds and thunderstorms Thursday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong thunderstorms possible heading into the evening and early Thursday for Indiana. Gusty winds will be present through Thursday evening. Windy conditions will set up early Thursday morning and be present well through the evening hours. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph will be in place throughout the day. Gusts up to 55 mph have prompted a high wind watch across the state.
