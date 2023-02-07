Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Larry (Fat’s) McCollum
Larry (Fat’s) McCollum, 76, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 8, at St. Lukes’s Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery north of Trenton.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Garry Leon Reynolds
Garry Leon Reynolds, 81 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville surrounded by his loved ones. Garry was born December 7, 1941, in Kirksville to Basil Leon and Norma Jean (Lawson) Reynolds. He married Vera (Mangus) Reynolds in...
kttn.com
Obituary: Bryan David Reckrodt
Bryan David Reckrodt, 61, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Lemons, Missouri. Bryan was born March 12, 1961, in Blue Island, IL, to George and Donna Reckrodt. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna. Bryan married Brenda Kennedy on September 24th, 1983, in Trenton,...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Richard Melvin Hulett
Richard Melvin Hulett, 84, of Eagleville, passed away on February 5, 2023, at Northcare Hospice, North Kansas City, MO. Richard was born March 30, 1938, in Craig, MO, the son of Lewis and Eva (Maness) Hulett. On March 14, 1981, he married Mary Alice Hulett in Corning, MO. She preceded...
kttn.com
Obituary: Melissa Dyer
Melissa Dyer, a 48-year-old resident of the Leisure Lake community passed away at 12:14 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She is to be cremated following the visitation. Memorial donations are suggested for the funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Regena (Clevenger) Curnow
Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany residents indicted in fentanyl ring
Bethany, MO: Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri.
kchi.com
Barn Fire South Of Chillicothe
A report of a Barn Fire, south of Chillicothe and east of US 65 near Route JJ, summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Wednesday at about 2:45 pm. The fire crew requested Mutual Aide which was canceled as they arrived on the scene and found the fire was not as bad as described to dispatch. The firefighters found a shed had collapsed and they pulled the unburned pieces away from the fire to extinguish. Chillicothe responded with a pumper, tanker, and brush truck. They used 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and were on the scene for 45 minutes.
kttn.com
Audio: Special Olympics Missouri to host “Polar Plunges” at three locations in north Missouri
Three polar plunges will be held in the Special Olympics Missouri North Area to raise money for the organization. The events will be at Simpson Park of Chillicothe on February 11th, Lake Contrary of Saint Joseph on February 18th, and the Forest Lake Swimming Beach at Thousand Hills State Park of Kirksville on February 25th.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.
kttn.com
Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation
Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical...
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
kttn.com
Artwork of Linda Hoover featured at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe
Cultural Corner, along with sponsor United County Graham Agency, is pleased to present the artworks of Linda Hoover, a woman whose passion for art has led her to pursue several forms of artistic expression. Linda is a portrait artist who strives to go beyond simply painting an accurate likeness of...
kttn.com
Milan Elks Lodge to hold fundraiser to purchase flags for veterans graves
The Milan Elks Lodge will hold an Italian dinner to raise funds to purchaseflags for veterans’ graves and cemeteries. The meal will be served on February 11th from 6 to 8 pm. The menu will include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken alfredo, shrimp scampi, baked ziti, salad, breadsticks, dessert, and...
kttn.com
Kansas City based band, Soca Jukebox, to perform at THS Performing Arts Center on February 18th
A Kansas City-based band that performs a variety of music and travels from coast to coast will be in Trenton next week. Soca Jukebox will be at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on February 18th. Doors will open at 6:30 that evening, and the concert will start at 7 pm.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College Foundation scholarship deadline is March 31st
North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the NCMC Foundation Scholarship application deadline of 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023, for the 2023-2024 academic year. Any student planning to attend NCMC in the fall, full-time, is strongly encouraged to apply. “One online application can put a student in the running for...
kttn.com
Trenton man injured in crash with big rig on Highway 65
A Trenton resident received minor injuries in an accident near Farmersville Tuesday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Darwin Vanderlindin was transported by Emergency Medical Services but no location was stipulated for treatment. Vanderlindin was driving a car northbound on Highway 65 while 27-year-old Logan Brown of Lineville, Iowa was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
