BBC

Six Nations 2023: Conor Murray fit as Rob Herring starts for Ireland against France

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made one change for Saturday's Six Nations game against France...
BBC

Aaron Finch: Australia T20 captain retires from international cricket

Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket. Opening batter Finch, 36, was Australia's T20 captain, having retired from one-day internationals in September. He represented Australia in five Tests, 146 one-day internationals and 103 T20s, leading them to their first T20 World Cup title in...
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC

Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months

The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
BBC

Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?

Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...

