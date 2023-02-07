Read full article on original website
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Conor Murray fit as Rob Herring starts for Ireland against France
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made one change for Saturday's Six Nations game against France...
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
Soccer-Gakpo might have moved too early to Liverpool says Dutch coach Koeman
AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Liverpool’s new Netherlands international signing Cody Gakpo is struggling to find his feet and might have made the move to the Premier League too early, his new national team coach Ronald Koeman said.
BBC
Aaron Finch: Australia T20 captain retires from international cricket
Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket. Opening batter Finch, 36, was Australia's T20 captain, having retired from one-day internationals in September. He represented Australia in five Tests, 146 one-day internationals and 103 T20s, leading them to their first T20 World Cup title in...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
Sunderland vs Fulham FA Cup replay preview: How to watch, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the FA Cup replay between Sunderland and Fulham.
BBC
Scott Brown: Fleetwood boss praises 'exceptional' performance in Sheffield Wednesday win
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown says they were "exceptional" in their win against Sheffield Wednesday to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time. The Cod Army beat the League One table toppers 1-0 in Tuesday's replay to set up a trip to Lancashire rivals Burnley. Asides from an...
Kings star Xavier Cooks edges out Cotton, Creek to claim MVP award
Xavier Cooks was crowned the NBL's 2022-23 Most Valuable Player on Tuesday evening, capping off a spectacular 12 months for the Australian forward.
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
