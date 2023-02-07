ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat

There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Oklahoman

Report: Thunder trading Darius Bazley to Suns for Dario Saric and second-round pick

Darius Bazley, formerly the Thunder’s longest-tenured player, is headed to the Suns, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday, an hour before the NBA trade deadline.  In exchange, the Thunder will receive 28-year-old forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick. It’s unclear if Saric, making $9.2 million on an expiring contract, will remain on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton Silences Critics With Dominant Outing vs. Nets

The NBA trade deadline is just one day away, and the Phoenix Suns have some business to attend to. The organization still hopes to deal power forward Jae Crowder in their efforts to push themselves into a deep postseason run. Yet Crowder isn't the only name that has circulated in trade talks.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade

The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
TheAtlantaVoice

Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

