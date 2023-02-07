Read full article on original website
Related
The Drifters Star Charlie Thomas Dead: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Was 85
Charlie Thomas featured on The Drifters' hits including "This Magic Moment," "Up on the Roof," "On Broadway" and chart-topper "Save the Last Dance for Me" Charlie Thomas, a member of The Drifters for more than 60 years, has died. He was 85. The musician's friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. confirmed Thomas' death on Instagram on Jan. 31. Speaking to The New York Times on Monday, he added that Thomas died following complications from liver cancer. "I am completely devastated and shattered after losing my best friend of...
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
guitar.com
Roger Waters: “David Gilmour and Rick Wright? They can’t write songs, they’ve nothing to say”
Roger Waters performs in Moscow, 2018. Credit: Epsilon / Getty. Roger Waters has levelled fresh criticism at his former Pink Floyd bandmates David Gilmour and the late Rick Wright, proclaiming they “can’t write songs”. In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph where he revealed that he had...
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Johnny Depp Was By Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside When He Died’: He’s ‘Totally Devastated’
Johnny Depp was by the bedside of his close friend Jeff Beck as he passed away. The actor, 59, is “totally devastated” after the death of the legendary guitarist at the age of 78, per PEOPLE magazine. The publication noted that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was “was by Jeff’s bedside when he died along with some other rock stars.”
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Paul McCartney Wrote The Beatles’ ‘Michelle’ Using a ‘Well-Known Trick’
Paul McCartney said composing The Beatles' "Michelle" was one of the great moments from his life. The track was not a hit in the United States or the United Kingdom.
‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring
Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
musictimes.com
Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother
Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
Composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94
Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home on Wednesday, and said Bacharach’s family requested privacy at this time.The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, many with his long-standing lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012 aged 91. Bacharach wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters.Springfield was one of his best known collaborators, producing...
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
KITV.com
Burt Bacharach, writer of such classic pop hits as 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head,' dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed composer and songwriter behind dozens of mellow pop hits from the 1950s to the 1980s, including "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "(They Long to Be) Close to You" and the theme from the movie "Arthur," has died, a family member of Bacharach confirmed to CNN.
NME
Foals and Steve Albini lead tributes to Sweep The Leg Johnny’s Steve Sostak, who has died aged 49
Tributes have been paid to Sweep The Leg Johnny frontman Steve Sostak, who has died at the age of 49. As Stereogum reports, the news was confirmed on social media by the saxophonist and singer’s former bandmates. Sostak passed away last Saturday (February 4) following a brief illness, according to SNBC13. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Comments / 0