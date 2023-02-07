ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Drifters Star Charlie Thomas Dead: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Was 85

Charlie Thomas featured on The Drifters' hits including "This Magic Moment," "Up on the Roof," "On Broadway" and chart-topper "Save the Last Dance for Me" Charlie Thomas, a member of The Drifters for more than 60 years, has died. He was 85. The musician's friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. confirmed Thomas' death on Instagram on Jan. 31. Speaking to The New York Times on Monday, he added that Thomas died following complications from liver cancer.  "I am completely devastated and shattered after losing my best friend of...
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
The Independent

‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
musictimes.com

Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother

Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
The Independent

Composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home on Wednesday, and said Bacharach’s family requested privacy at this time.The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, many with his long-standing lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012 aged 91. Bacharach wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters.Springfield was one of his best known collaborators, producing...
Country Thang Daily

Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?

In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
