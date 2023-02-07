Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
WLWT 5
Archives: Cris Collinsworth returns to Bengals, Cincinnati after signing with rival league
CINCINNATI — From 1981 to 1984, Cris Collinsworth caught 246 passes for 3,828 yards for the Cincinnati Bengals, scoring 20 touchdowns in the process. It was the fifth most receptions and receiving yards in the NFL in that time span. However, Collinsworth still sought greener pastures, signing a five-year,...
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
NOLA.com
Sean Payton is targeting three more Saints assistants for his Broncos staff, per sources
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is wasting no time building his new coaching staff in Denver, and he's targeted four members of his old staff in New Orleans as prospects. The Broncos plan to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position, multiple sources...
Bass: Bengals title worth ‘prison, ‘kidney,’ ‘last drink,’ ‘my soul’
Imagine what you would do for a Bengals Super Bowl championship. “I’ll donate blood to hoxworth,” @tjstubenrauch tweeted to me, “and I hate needles.”. “Overcoming your hatred of needles to donate blood sounds like a great way of paying it forward,” I replied. “We agree!” @HoxworthUC...
Yardbarker
Insider reveals who will be in Steelers 2023 QB room
The Steelers seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett. But one of the questions Pittsburgh must answer this offseason is who will be backing him up in 2023. Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph could both be options, but one Steelers insider believes another veteran QB will...
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker
Three players who may not be with Eagles next season
The Philadelphia Eagles have 20 impending free agents and just $4,361,666 in available cap space. QB Jalen Hurts isn’t a free agent, but the Eagles will need to pay him soon. He's still on his rookie deal. Add it all up and you get three talented Eagles who likely won’t return to the nest in 2023.
atozsports.com
One unfortunate draft trend the Bengals must fix in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals’ efficiency in the draft has been a major contributing factor to the team’s meteoric rise into a perennial Super Bowl contender. That being said, the Bengals have one definitive weakness that must be fixed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase,...
How this season provided a snapshot into Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s future: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The future is bright for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After following up his Super Bowl campaign in 2021 with a return to the AFC Championship this past season, Burrow not only remained mostly consistent, but even showed signs of growth. Despite a shaky start to the first half of the season, Burrow led the Bengals on a 10-game win streak en route to their first back-to-back conference title game appearances in team history.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Yardbarker
The 33rd Team Mock Draft 3.0 Features the Panthers Striking a Deal with Lions
Here in just a couple of weeks, the Carolina Panthers along with the other 31 NFL franchises will be in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. There, GM Scott Fitterer and new head coach Frank Reich will get to evaluate this year's top college prospects up close and in person with their eyes fixated on the quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Florida State makes major decision on head coach Mike Norvell
It's been a rough for years for the Florida State Seminoles. The once-proud program under Bobby Bowden and then Jimbo Fisher is coming off a winning campaign for just first time since the 2017 season. The Seminoles were 9-3 and earned themselves a trip to the Cheez-It bowl where they...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
Comments / 0