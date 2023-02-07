ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Insider reveals who will be in Steelers 2023 QB room

The Steelers seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett. But one of the questions Pittsburgh must answer this offseason is who will be backing him up in 2023. Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph could both be options, but one Steelers insider believes another veteran QB will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker

Three players who may not be with Eagles next season

The Philadelphia Eagles have 20 impending free agents and just $4,361,666 in available cap space. QB Jalen Hurts isn’t a free agent, but the Eagles will need to pay him soon. He's still on his rookie deal. Add it all up and you get three talented Eagles who likely won’t return to the nest in 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

One unfortunate draft trend the Bengals must fix in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals’ efficiency in the draft has been a major contributing factor to the team’s meteoric rise into a perennial Super Bowl contender. That being said, the Bengals have one definitive weakness that must be fixed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How this season provided a snapshot into Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s future: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The future is bright for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After following up his Super Bowl campaign in 2021 with a return to the AFC Championship this past season, Burrow not only remained mostly consistent, but even showed signs of growth. Despite a shaky start to the first half of the season, Burrow led the Bengals on a 10-game win streak en route to their first back-to-back conference title game appearances in team history.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team

The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Yardbarker

The 33rd Team Mock Draft 3.0 Features the Panthers Striking a Deal with Lions

Here in just a couple of weeks, the Carolina Panthers along with the other 31 NFL franchises will be in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. There, GM Scott Fitterer and new head coach Frank Reich will get to evaluate this year's top college prospects up close and in person with their eyes fixated on the quarterbacks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Florida State makes major decision on head coach Mike Norvell

It's been a rough for years for the Florida State Seminoles. The once-proud program under Bobby Bowden and then Jimbo Fisher is coming off a winning campaign for just first time since the 2017 season. The Seminoles were 9-3 and earned themselves a trip to the Cheez-It bowl where they...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
CINCINNATI, OH

