Nicola Bulley’s disappearance ‘is one of the most odd cases’, says head of private underwater search team

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

The disappearance of Nicola Bulley is one of the “most odd cases,” the head of a private underwater search team has said.

The mother-of-two, 45, has been missing since Friday, 27 January, when she went out to walk her dog near the River Wyre.

Lancashire Police have said they are working off a hypothesis that the mortgage adviser fell into the water.

Peter Faulding told Good Morning Britain that police divers searched the area where Ms Bulley’s phone was seen and nothing was found, which was “highly unusual.”

Nicola Bulley – latest news: Police say ‘key witness’ has come forward

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has come forward.On Saturday officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.On Friday police said that they believed the 45-year-old fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog nearby.However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an...
Forensics expert says ‘third party’ could be involved in case of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

A forensic expert has warned that a ‘third party’ could be involved in the case of missing Nicola Bulley who disappeared in Lancashire 11 days ago.The lead of a diving team searching for the dog walker said his instincts tell him if she is not found today in the river near where her phone was found, there was a “third party “ involved in her disappearance.Peter Faulding, the chief executive of Specialist Group International (SGI) said he is “very surprised” that she has not been found in river searches.Speaking to BBC Breakfast as his team set out to scan...
Missing Nicola Bulley’s friend shares ‘11 facts you may not know’ about disappearance

A close friend of missing 45-year-old Nicola Bulley has shared a plea online in an attempt to dispel misinformation about the case.Tilly Ann, a close friend of the missing mother of two, has outlined 11 pieces of information she feels the public should know about the investigation. Amid rampant online discussion about the case, Ms Ann has said it is “disgusting” that she has had to issue this statement to curb online sleuths.With the permission of Ms Bulley’s “incredibly close” family before posting, she notes that the only CCTV camera “that would have seen everything” is not working.Ms Ann...
Nicola Bulley: Underwater search expert believes ‘third party involved’ if missing mother isn’t found in river

A third party may be involved in the disappearance of Nicola Bulley if the mother-of-two is not found in the River Wyre, an underwater search expert has said.The mortgage adviser, 45, went missing on Friday, 27 January, as she was out walking her dog.On Monday, 6 February, Lancashire Police said their “working hypothesis” remained that Ms Bulley “sadly fell into the river for some reason” but “remain open minded.”Peter Faulding, head of a search team looking for Ms Bulley, told Good Morning Britain: “If I rule this stretch of river out today, I don’t think she’s here.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley likely fell into river, police sayDiving company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks outMoment divers enter water searching for missing Nicola Bulley
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Could ‘Human Mole’ who tackles MI6 mysteries hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance?

The mystery of a missing mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog has captured the nation’s attention, with no hint of an answer in sight. Nicola Bulley vanished on a riverside path in Lancashire nearly two weeks ago, and now a man dubbed the ’Human Mole’ is hoping to help find out what happened. Forensics expert Peter Faulding joined the search for Ms Bulley this week, after raising concerns about the police theory she slipped and fell into the River Wyre. The founder and CEO of Specialist Group International has not been shy in his criticism, describing the probe...
Nicola Bulley: 5 things forensics expert claims don’t add up about dog walker’s disappearance

A forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance. The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.Peter Faulding, the chief executive of Specialist Group International (SGI) said he “can’t get [his] head around” the fact that the mother of...
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Man who had his face torn off by a bear explains how he survived: ‘I had to dig the debris out of my airway’

A man who was left severely disfigured after a vicious bear attack has shared his incredible survival story in hopes it can help others who find themselves in a similar situation. The attack happened in 2011 but 65-year-old Wes Perkins still bears the scars of a terrifying encounter with a grizzly beast in the Alaskan mountains. Interviewed by Youtuber Dannie Rose for a short film released last month, Mr Perkins, a former fire chief in the city of Nome, recounted the attack in detail.Mr Perkins had been on a hunting trip with his friend Dan Stang and Stang’s son...
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.Ms Bulley had just dropped her two daughters, aged...
Police ‘will not tolerate’ people breaking into houses to find missing mother

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have warned they “will not tolerate” people committing criminal offences by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find the missing mother-of-two.Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” and not to direct online abuse at people connected to the investigation.Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local...
Rugby league star’s disappearance ‘exactly the same’ as missing Nicola Bulley, brother says

The brother of an ex-rugby league player who disappeared in the US more than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished in Virginia on 3 January last year but while detectives believe his body may be in a lake, he has yet to be found. Police were first called to his house after a neighbour reported water had been leaking into their apartment.On arrival, officers found his door unlocked and the shower still running, with all his belongings - including a phone and laptop - inside.“I...
Dog walker vanishes on river path as major police search launched after spaniel found without her

A major search is under way after a woman vanished while walking her dog in Lancashire. Nicola Bulley, 45, was walking her dog on Friday 27 January around 9.15am on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre. Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley's dog - a brown Spaniel - has been found close to where she was last seen and hope this might help jog the memory of anyone who saw her at around the same time and who may have information relating to her whereabouts.Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire...
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
