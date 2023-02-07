ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Nanna72
2d ago

Thank you Governor Shapiro. This is as it should be all Our men and women who serve in the Commonwealth..They are doing work for the communities they serve, just as our men and women do in the military for America. May the Officer Rest in Peace. Prayers and condolences to his family and friends.

Lisa Sweger
2d ago

RIP to the deceased office and prayers to his family. Prayers to the wounded officer and prayers for his family. Thank you for your service

Kim Edwards
2d ago

Condolences to the officer's family, colleagues, & friends. May he R.I.P. 💔

iheart.com

Flags at Half Staff to Honor Fallen Police Officer

Flags at Half Staff to Honor Fallen Police Officer. (Harrisburg, PA) - Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff for several days to honor a policeman who died in the line of duty. McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski was killed Monday afternoon while responding to a domestic incident. He was 32 and had been an officer for three years. Fellow officer Charles Thomas was injured in the shooting and was discharged from the hospital Monday night.
MCKEESPORT, PA
New York Post

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

Reporter arrested during train derailment news conference

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reporter was arrested while covering a news conference on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after being arrested Wednesday during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's news conference.Video shows authorities taking Lambert out of the gym where the news conference was happening and throwing him to the ground, handcuffing him. He was then escorted out of the building to a police car."Doing a live shot gets you arrested in America in 2023," Lambert said while being escorted out."I got arrested because I was trying to do...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
NewsChannel 36

PA State Police holds press conference on missing Bradford Co. woman

TOWANDA, PA (WENY) -- The Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference to update the search for Maria Miller, a Bradford County woman from the Philippines who went missing just over 12 years ago. State Trooper Miranda Musick led the press conference, where she asked the public for any information that could lead to finding out what happened to Miller.
TOWANDA, PA
WGAL

Two officers shot, one killed, in western Pennsylvania

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two police officers were shot, one fatally, on Monday in western Pennsylvania. According to a criminal complaint, Johnathan Morris, 31, shot the officers in McKeesport, Allegheny County, near Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County Police officers were responding to a domestic call just after noon. Officers were told...
MCKEESPORT, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Democrats sweep in special elections in western Pennsylvania

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Democrats swept the special elections held in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania on Feb. 7. They will replace three former democratic state representatives elected in November, who either did not take office, or quickly stepped down. Joe McAndrew won the 32nd district, Abigail Salisbury took the 34th...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

