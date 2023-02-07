PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reporter was arrested while covering a news conference on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after being arrested Wednesday during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's news conference.Video shows authorities taking Lambert out of the gym where the news conference was happening and throwing him to the ground, handcuffing him. He was then escorted out of the building to a police car."Doing a live shot gets you arrested in America in 2023," Lambert said while being escorted out."I got arrested because I was trying to do...

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO