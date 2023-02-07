Read full article on original website
Nanna72
2d ago
Thank you Governor Shapiro. This is as it should be all Our men and women who serve in the Commonwealth..They are doing work for the communities they serve, just as our men and women do in the military for America. May the Officer Rest in Peace. Prayers and condolences to his family and friends.
Reply(1)
16
Lisa Sweger
2d ago
RIP to the deceased office and prayers to his family. Prayers to the wounded officer and prayers for his family. Thank you for your service
Reply
5
Kim Edwards
2d ago
Condolences to the officer's family, colleagues, & friends. May he R.I.P. 💔
Reply
12
Comments / 19