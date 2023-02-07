ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

David Carrick’s victims unable to hear sentencing because of broken court video link

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEeQv_0kf3kuvS00

Victims of serial rapist David Carrick have been unable to hear a judge passing sentence for his horrific crimes because of a broken court video link.

Twelve women the former Metropolitan Police officer abused were given the choice to attend the hearing at Southwark Crown Court remotely, througyh a secure link.

But there was no sound on the link, which was also used by more than a dozen journalists, detectives and lawyers, as Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb started sentencing Carrick.

As the hearing went ahead despite numerous people telling court staff they could hear nothing, a police officer who investigated wrote on the hearing’s message board: “This is really unfair for our complainants.”

Another participant wrote: “This is an absolute joke. So professional and so distressing for the victims. I am fuming.”

The same sound problems had been reported on the first day of the hearing and Tuesday’s sentencing had been delayed for an hour to fix the issue, with no success.

Victims and other attendees scrambled to watch it on Sky News instead, where it was being broadcast under a new scheme for high-profile sentencing hearings.

But because of the extremely graphic nature of Carrick’s abuse, and the danger of broadcasting details that may identify victims, only small portions of the judge’s remarks were played.

The 48-year-old abused multiple victims over 17 years, all during his career in the Metropolitan Police.

He has pleaded guilty to 49 offences, which represent more than 70 instances of serious sexual offending.

They include 24 anal rapes, five vaginal rapes, 19 oral rapes and other sexual assaults, many of which were committed “during controlling and coercive and relationships”.

At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing on Monday, prosecutor Tom Little KC said Carrick’s first known rape took place little over a year into his service as a constable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBIBQ_0kf3kuvS00

“The offending on the indictment spans a period of 17 years increasing in its frequency more recently and with an increasing level of humiliation being inflicted,” he told Southwark Crown Court.

“If the offending had to be accurately and fairly summarised it would be a systematic catalogue of violent and brutal sexual offences perpetrated on multiple victims, whether he was in a controlling or coercive relationship with them or not or even if it was just a single occasion. The reality was that it did not matter who the victim was.”

Mr Little said Carrick was “in no doubt” that victims felt they would not be believed if they reported that they had been raped by a Metropolitan Police officer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman called police over officer she accuses of rape, court told

A woman had to call the police over the alleged abusive behaviour of an officer she has accused of raping her, a court has heard.The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that Martyn Coulter smashed her head against a kitchen cabinet and she saw him throw a young child across a room.Coulter is accused of raping the woman, assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh, and is also accused of being threatening towards her.He is further charged with raping, sexually assaulting and threatening a girl...
BBC

Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house

Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BBC

Bradford man who alerted police to drugs stash spared jail

A drug addict who alerted police to a stash of heroin worth up to £3m being stored at his home has been spared jail. Mohammed Bashir, 42, told police he had been holding the drugs for brothers Daniel and Joseph Shaw in August 2021. When officers searched his home...
The Independent

Crooked travel agent who pretended to have cancer sentenced

A travel agent was facing a lengthy jail term after she admitted defrauding friends, family and hundreds of customers who bought holidays from her in a £2.6 million con.Lyne Barlow, 39, who previously lived in Stanley, County Durham, was the subject of a lengthy police investigation after victims came forward in 2020 to allege they had not received holidays they had paid for.She will appear at Durham Crown Court on Friday after she admitted theft of £500,000 from one person, 10 counts of fraud and a money laundering charge totalling £1,688,220.Barlow claimed to be suffering from a terminal illness while...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
The Independent

Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger prosecutors file new documents as cold cases probed

The Latah County Prosecution Office has filed new documents in the Idaho murders case. A new affidavit and court memo, which have not been made public, were filed by prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson on Wednesday. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Bryan Kohberger was facing disciplinary action in his teaching assistant job at Washington State University (WSU) around the time of the murders of four University of Idaho students – before he was ultimately fired from the position days before his arrest.The 28-year-old criminology PhD student began working as a teaching assistant in August as part of his graduate...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Data from Alex Murdaugh’s car suggests holes in his alibi on night of murders

Data taken from Alex Murdaugh’s car has offered a potential timeline for his movements on the night of the murders – and suggests holes in the alibi he gave to his mother’s caregiver.FBI electronics engineer Dwight Falkofske took the witness stand on Wednesday afternoon, topping off a dramatic day in Mr Murdaugh’s murder trial where Colleton County Courthouse was plunged into an emergency evacuation because of a bomb threat.Mr Falkofske testified that he extracted data from the onboard computer system of Mr Murdaugh’s 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, including call logs, contact lists, some location data and the “state” of the...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

ABC producer Dax Tejera choked to death due to alcohol intoxication after collapsing on NYC sidewalk

Dax Tejera, the ABC News producer who died two days before Christmas, choked to death while intoxicated, according to authorities.ABC News initially announced that Mr Tejera had died of a heart attack, but the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York City confirmed on Wednesday that the producer’s cause of death has been determined as “Asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication.”Mr Tejera, who was just 37 years old, collapsed on a sidewalk in New York following the conclusion of a meal at a Bobby Van’s steakhouse. He was rushed to Bellevue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Lindsay Clancy: GoFundMe donations of over $1m will not be used to cover mother’s legal fees in murder case

A lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her children while she was experiencing extreme postpartum psychosis, has confirmed that more than $1m raised through a GoFundMe campaign will not be used to cover her legal fees. Thousands of people have donated to the GoFundMe campaign meant to cover the funeral expenses for Ms Clancy’s children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and seven-month-old Callan Clancy. An attorney for Ms Clancy, who is charged with murder for allegedly strangling the children on 24 January, clarified to Law&Crime that the funds “have nothing to do with” his client’s legal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee died as result of prank or experiment gone wrong, coroner rules

Archie Battersbee died as a result of an accident during a “prank or experiment that went wrong”, a coroner has ruled. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn last August, months after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His family believe he had been taking part in a dangerous online challenge.His parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in their bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully withdraw his medical care.At an inquest into his death in Chelmsford, Essex, senior coroner Lincoln Brookes described...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy