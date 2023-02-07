Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Officer injured in crash, was responding to report of man lying in road
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson police officer was seriously injured when his patrol car was struck near the intersection of Glenn Street and Stone Avenue Thursday, Feb. 9. The officer was responding to a report of a man lying in the street, possibly related to a crash. The...
KOLD-TV
Tucson authorities looking for suspect who hit pedestrian, fled scene
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for the suspect who hit a man and fled the scene in Tucson early Thursday, Feb. 9. Following the pedestrian accident, a Tucson police officer was seriously hurt when he was hit by a possible DUI driver. The Tucson Police Department said...
KOLD-TV
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident near Gates Pass and Kinney Road in Pima County late Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when a car and a pick-up truck collided. Two people in...
AZFamily
2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox
WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Grant, Palo Verde
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash near Grant and Palo Verde in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 6. The Tucson Police Department said a 26-year-old man was hit while jaywalking. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The driver that hit the man stayed...
KOLD-TV
Man accused of hitting Tucson police officer with vehicle facing several charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson police officer was seriously injured when his patrol car was struck near the intersection of Glenn Street and Stone Avenue early Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said the officer was responding to a hit-and-run pedestrian accident in the area when he...
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters extinguish 3-alarm fire in unoccupied building
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire damaged a building in the 3500 block of East Ellington Place Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the three-alarm fire spread quickly and caused significant damage inside the building, which is near South Palo Verde Avenue and East Silverlake Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Human smuggling attempt in Arizona ends in rollover crash, sheriff's office says
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A human smuggling attempt in Arizona ended in a rollover crash, a sheriff's office says. On Monday, Feb. 6 around 8:30 a.m., a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a car on I-10 near Picacho Peak State Park. "At one point, the suspect vehicle...
Deputies identify two men who died in Gates Pass crash
Pima County Sheriff's deputies identified two men who died in a Saturday crash on Gates Pass. According to the department, 23-year-old Anthony Nguyen and 20-year-old Ryan Au died in the wreck.
Residents are excited about completion of 20-year Downtown Link project
The opening of Maclovio Barraza Parkway completes the third and final phase of the 1.3-mile-long corridor connecting I-10 and Broadway.
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
KOLD-TV
Pima County to develop safe streets action plan
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28.
One killed, multiple injured in shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting that resulted in one death. Those involved were teenagers. Neighbors say this isn't the first time this has happened at the residence.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating fatal shooting involving juveniles near Alvernon Way, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road in Tucson early Sunday, Feb. 5. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive around 3:15 a.m. The TPD said it...
KOLD-TV
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime. The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Perko has been accused...
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a Tucson-area store. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect has hit the sunglass store at La Encantada Mall Shopping Center at least four times in the last six months.
PCSD: Corrections sergeant charged during department fraud investigation
An employee from the Pima County Sheriff's Department was booked for fraud schemes, according to PCSD.
