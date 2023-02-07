ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pilots miraculously walk away unharmed after Boeing 737 crash in Western Australia

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9FxO_0kf3klE900

A flight crew has walked away with only minor injuries after a Boeing 737 crashed in Australia on Monday, with one aviation analyst calling it “simply amazing”.

The emergency services aircraft had been tackling wildfires in Fitzgerald River National Park, outside Perth , when it was downed in the area.

Flight N619SW, operated by aerial firefighting company Coulson Aviation, had taken off from Busselton Airport at 3.32pm local time, with the crash occuring less than an hour later, at around 4.15pm.

The reason for the crash is unclear at present.

In a statement, Coulson Aviation said both pilots had “walked away from the accident” before being medically assessed. There were no other crew members onboard.

Group CEO Wayne Coulson wrote: “One of our 737 FireLiners, Tanker 139, operating in Western Australia, was involved in an accident while tasked to a fire on Monday, 6 February 2023.

“The aircraft had two on board at the time of the accident.

“Both pilots walked away from the accident, and have been medically assessed. Our thoughts and our immediate concern is for those team members and their families.

“We are very grateful the two team members on Tanker 139 are safe.

“We are offering all the support we can to our local and international crews. We’re also grateful for the support being provided by our firefighting and aviation industry colleagues in Western Australia.”

A statement from Western Australia Police added: “The two pilots on-board were retrieved from the crash site by helicopter and airlifted to Ravensthorpe Health Service.”

According to Flightradar24 data, the plane had climbed to 29,000 feet after take-off, descending to about 700ft as usual in order to douse the bushfires before it got into trouble.

Aviation consultant and former pilot Keith Tonkin told Australia’s ABC News that the outcome for the pilots was “simply amazing”.

“The fact that two pilots walked away from the accident is simply amazing, considering all of those circumstances,” said Tonkin.

Australia’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) will both conduct separate investigations into the crash.

The Independent has contacted Coulson Aviation for further comment.

Comments / 4

Related
TheDailyBeast

Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
The Independent

Pilot mistakenly sends plane into steep descent after losing ‘situational awareness’ just after take-off

A pilot mistakenly sent a plane into a steep descent after losing “situational awareness” shortly after take-off.The incident happened onboard Qatar Airways flight QR161 from Doha to Copenhagen on 10 January, The Aviation Herald reported.After taking off at 2am, the Boeing 787 started losing altitude only a minute later, when the plane was at 1,850ft. According to FlightRadar24 tracking data, the aircraft then suddenly dropped 1,000ft in 24 seconds. At 1,600ft the aircraft was cleared to its next waypoint on the flight path. It is thought that at this stage of the flight, the first officer tried to turn manually,...
The Independent

2 pilots walk away from Boeing 737 tanker crash in Australia

Two pilots walked away with minor injuries after a Boeing 737 jet converted for firefighting crashed in Australia, officials said Tuesday.The twin-engine tanker owned by Canadian-based Coulson Aviation crashed in Fitzgerald River National Park in southern Western Australia state while fighting wildfires late Monday.Both pilots received only minor injuries even though the plane was engulfed in flames and smoke upon impact, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said.“It’s nothing short of miraculous that they were able to walk away from that plane,” Dawson told reporters.The men, believed to be Canadian citizens, were released from a hospital on Tuesday, Australian Associated...
The Independent

Cargo plane almost lands on top of departing Southwest flight at Austin Airport in near-miss

A cargo plane and a commercial jet had a near-miss at Austin Airport after air traffic control (ATC) gave them clearance to use the same runway.FedEx flight 1432 was told to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Runway 18-Left at 6.40am on Saturday 4 February.As the carrier was preparing to land, Southwest flight 708 was told to use the same runway for takeoff, according to a statement from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Flight tracking data shows the two aircraft pass very close to each other, with just 308m between them vertically at their closest point.Fedex 767 almost lands on top...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy