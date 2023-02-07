ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Man having a “mental health crisis” shot and killed a local police officer

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man having a “mental health crisis” shot and killed a police officer, wounded a second and fired at a third before being wounded in a shootout in a western Pennsylvania city on Monday, authorities said.

Two officers were dispatched shortly after noon to a domestic disturbance call in McKeesport, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said at a news conference.

Police officers share a moment as they prepare to line up for a procession which includes the body of a fallen McKeesport police officer, outside of UPMC McKeesport Hospital on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, McKeesport, Pa. One McKeesport police officer was killed, and another was wounded Monday afternoon after responding to a domestic disturbance call where they were fired upon by a man authorities said was having a “mental health crisis. (Arturo Fernandez/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

The officers tried to talk to the man but he walked away from the home, and officers were warned by a family member that he might be armed, Kearns said. The officers encountered him nearby and he “suddenly produced a handgun and shot the two McKeesport officers,” Kearns said.

One officer was taken to a hospital in McKeesport, where he was pronounced dead. A statement from McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer identified him as 32-year-old Sean Sluganski, who had worked for the department full-time for two years.

The second officer, 35-year-old Charles Thomas Jr., was flown to a Pittsburgh-area trauma center. Thomas, who has been on the force for four years, was discharged by Monday night and back home recovering with family, Alfer reported.

Kearns said the suspect was shot when he walked around a corner and fired at the third officer, who returned fire.

The suspect was later listed in stable condition at a Pittsburgh-area trauma center.

The McKeesport Area School District said all schools and buildings were temporarily put on an exterior lockdown due to the police activity nearby.

Police said charges were being prepared against the suspect, who is known to McKeesport police. “They have dealt with him on past occasions,” Kearns said.

The mayor’s office asked people to keep the department in their thoughts and to respect the families’ privacy “during this tragic and traumatic time.”

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police state lodge, Joseph Regan, said the officers “left their homes knowing it was their duty to protect and serve McKeesport regardless of the outcome.

“Today, they made sacrifices we hoped and prayed they would never need to make. They are heroes,” Regan said.

About a month ago, a police chief was killed and two officers wounded in an Allegheny County borough northeast of Pittsburgh. The suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after crashing a carjacked vehicle and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.

