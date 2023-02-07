Gunmen fire 30 shots into Southwest Philadelphia home, striking 13-year-old girl

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 13-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet in Southwest Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a man who was being chased ran into a house at 65th Street and Dicks Avenue, according to police. He knew people who lived there and attempted to hide.

However, a dark-colored car pulled up and two men got out. They unloaded 30 shots, and a number of the bullets went into the house. The 13-year-old was staying at the house with family members.

“We know over 10 shots went through the living room window and this [13-year-old girl] was standing right by the living room window, just a few feet away, when she was struck in her shoulder,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The girl is expected to physically recover. There were nine others, including several children, in the house at the time. None of them were hurt.

Police said everyone who was inside the house during the shooting, including the man who was the intended target, cooperated with investigators.

Police are trying to access surveillance footage to identify the shooters.