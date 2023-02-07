ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Restoration of historic Promise Land Church begins in Dickson County

By Courtesy of Promise Land
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
The restoration of the historic Promise Land Church is now underway after years of fundraising and planning.

The building, once home to the St. John Methodist congregation, was built in 1935. The congregation’s original church was built in the 1880s. The church was one of three that at one time served Promise Land, which was settled by former slaves and veterans of the United States Colored Troop of the Union Army.

The group launched a campaign in 2021 to help raise the $50,000 necessary to renovate the church. Serina Gilbert, Promise Land Heritage Association Board Chair, said at the time the building is in “dire need of structural repair from top to bottom.” The needs include stabilization of walls, repair of foundation and replacement of siding and the roof.

Gilbert said they are continuing to fundraise until they reach their ultimate goal of $250,000.

“We are grateful to Stuart Speyer and the Tennsco Foundation for their significant donation, as well as many other individuals and businesses who have provided seed funding which has allowed us to embark on this important project,” Gilbert said.

Leatherwood, Inc., a Fairview construction company, will do the renovation. Leatherwood, Inc. has provided historic building restorations and sympathetic historic replication for more than 25 years. Their clients include the First Hermitage, Cranston Plantation, and the Tennessee State Capitol.

The company recently completed a restoration project at the Lonesome Historic Site in Dickson County.

The association has plans for the historic building to serve as a cultural arts venue.

While the restoration is underway, the board plans to apply for the building and site to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is anticipated that the restoration will be completed in time for the 2023 Promise Land Music & Arts Festival Weekend scheduled for June 2-4.

According to the PLHA Fundraising Committee, the organization will continue to enlist donors and sponsors to provide additional funding to meet the capital campaign goal. Donations can be made to the PLHA capital campaign through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee at www.givingmatters.com or by mailing donations directly to the Promise Land Heritage Association at P.O. Box 331, Charlotte, Tennessee 37036.

For additional information about the restoration project, the Promise Land Historic Site, or to donate to the capital campaign, contact Gilbert at plcc707@gmail.com or by telephone at 615-707-2130.

The Tennessean

