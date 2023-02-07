ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur

 2 days ago

DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets.

Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation

Police are still searching for suspects connected to the shooting. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

