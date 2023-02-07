Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur

DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets.

Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still searching for suspects connected to the shooting. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.