Pittsfield, MA

5 things to know this Tuesday, February 7

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The novelist George R.R. Martin once said, “Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths.” Well, if Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s forecast is any indication, the warmth factor will be provided by mother nature for now—temperatures are expected to approach the 40s later this afternoon!

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address tonight. Meanwhile, a fundraiser is running for a Pittsfield family who lost their mom in a tragic car crash. The details top this morning’s five things to know.

1. Biden to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 7

“We have received Speaker McCarthy’s kind invitation, and the president has accepted it and looks forward to delivering the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

2. Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident

The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother after a fatal accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking “Shaloon’s Family Giving Fund.”

3. Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston

Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston. The shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

4. Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage

45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building.

5. Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville

New York State Police are looking into a shooting incident that occurred around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, in the area of Kingsboro Avenue. According to the police, a Johnstown home was damaged by gunfire, which led to a pursuit.

