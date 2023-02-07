5 things to know this Tuesday, February 7
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The novelist George R.R. Martin once said, “Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths.” Well, if Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s forecast is any indication, the warmth factor will be provided by mother nature for now—temperatures are expected to approach the 40s later this afternoon!Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address tonight. Meanwhile, a fundraiser is running for a Pittsfield family who lost their mom in a tragic car crash. The details top this morning’s five things to know.
1. Biden to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 7
“We have received Speaker McCarthy’s kind invitation, and the president has accepted it and looks forward to delivering the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.Biden to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 7
2. Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother after a fatal accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking “Shaloon’s Family Giving Fund.”Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
3. Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston
Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston. The shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston
4. Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage
45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building.Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage
5. Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
New York State Police are looking into a shooting incident that occurred around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, in the area of Kingsboro Avenue. According to the police, a Johnstown home was damaged by gunfire, which led to a pursuit.Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0