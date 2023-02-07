ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Cat fight on Antique Row and other juicy real estate news

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41htR0_0kf3jbR600

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

Wow! Last week was like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride with Mr. Toad on acid and Palm Beach County's most revered historians slapping at each other like cats trapped in a heritage leather Birkin tote.

You see, The Dirt doesn't just cover real estate, we dig deep on hard-hitting business stories that affect our community like when some Antique Row shops in West Palm Beach go all Chuck Norris on the Young Friends of the Palm Beach County Historical Society in a showdown over a fundraiser for children and/or a boozy night of dancing and $2,500-a-pop luxury cabanas.

Also, following our trend of extreme home sales of the rich and famous, Palm Beach Daily News luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz has a little diddy about a 19th-floor condominium at The Bristol that sold for a chill $21 million. Find out why that was a gold-dipped flip for the seller below.

In growth and development news we explain why there's a traffic jam of private planes overhead and what kind of new eats residents in the burgeoning south of Southern Boulevard neighborhood can look forward to because everyone loves a good restaurant except neighbors on Nextdoor who think parking will be like a demolition derby on steroids.

Offshoot of popular Mandolin Aegean restaurant headed to SoSo

It's hard to miss the beehive of activity at the former Comida Latina restaurant, which has been dormant/closed for years on the 5700 block of Dixie Highway. But no more! Everyone is jumping on the Dixie corridor bandwagon with the dud of a building getting fixed up for Gregory's, which is described as "light, coastal fare." Gregory's is an offshoot of the Greek/Mediterranean restaurant Mandolin Aegean.

There's already some griping in neighborhood chatrooms about whether parking will spill out onto community streets. With a proliferation of short-term rentals and new restaurants is it time to start reserving parking spaces for residents like they do in Palm Beach? Enquiring minds are just throwing that out there.

From prostitutes to prim and proper, Antique Row has come a long way but feels 'bullied' by the Young Friends

This is a spat ripe for Page Six with two organizations of refinement and culture going at each other like mean girls in middle school. Most of the sordid details are in the story, but there are still many questions such as who is going to serve lychee martinis if Faustina Pace is closed this year and why is there never a keg of Budweiser at these events.

Seems like both sides are digging in their heels on a gala nearly three decades old. Is it a street party or is it a sophisticated soirée focused on the street's history and antique shops? Can't we all just get along?

$21 million sale a doozy even for the bedazzled Bristol

Not to give away the punchline, but the $21 million mega-sale for a condo at The Bristol was nearly double what was paid just three years ago. Find out where it ranks in Bristol's sales history in Darrell Hofheinz's story, but know this, The Bristol was never supposed to be a "thing." People laughed at the idea that those kinds of highfalutin sales could happen in West Palm Beach. It's just like when they laughed at parachute pants in the 1980s until everyone was wearing them.

With the wealth, so comes the private jets, and the noise

There's a lot of money flowing from the northeast into South Florida and with it comes the rich people in their private jets. How big of an increase has there been? Well that's in the subscriber-only story linked here. And if you're not a subscriber sign up for only $1 for six months! Come on, you know you want to find out whether former President Donald Trump is to blame for the alternative headings that all those private planes have to take.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Preview: Kips Bay Decorator Show House returns to Palm Beach County

As 21 teams led by designers transform a 9,218 square-foot home in West Palm Beach, WPTV got a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House. The effort returns to Palm Beach for its sixth year, this time on property overlooking the Intracoastal in the Northwood Shores neighborhood at 3240 N. Flagler Drive.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Rachel K. Belkin

54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate Guide

West Palm Beach, Florida is a tropical paradise that offers endless possibilities for visitors of all ages. This city boasts beautiful beaches, tempting dining options, and exciting activities that are sure to create unforgettable memories. Uncover the top 54 things to do in West Palm Beach, from experiencing the finest beaches to savoring diverse cuisine at West Palm Beach's top restaurants. A trip to this city is a must for those looking for an unforgettable escape.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Kristen Walters

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A banner year for wild-animal babies: Lion Country Safari says 31 births show its formula is working

LOXAHATCHEE — Lion County Safari witnessed a baby boom in 2022, welcoming 31 offspring, including three rare rhinos, two zebras and two giraffes. Its staff called the births a win for the animal park, which since 1967 has cared for wild animals with minimal human intervention. They say seeing the animals reproduce on their own indicates they are thriving in the habitat, about 20 miles west of downtown West Palm Beach.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy