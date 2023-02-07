Cat fight on Antique Row and other juicy real estate news

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

Wow! Last week was like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride with Mr. Toad on acid and Palm Beach County's most revered historians slapping at each other like cats trapped in a heritage leather Birkin tote.

You see, The Dirt doesn't just cover real estate, we dig deep on hard-hitting business stories that affect our community like when some Antique Row shops in West Palm Beach go all Chuck Norris on the Young Friends of the Palm Beach County Historical Society in a showdown over a fundraiser for children and/or a boozy night of dancing and $2,500-a-pop luxury cabanas.

Also, following our trend of extreme home sales of the rich and famous, Palm Beach Daily News luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz has a little diddy about a 19th-floor condominium at The Bristol that sold for a chill $21 million. Find out why that was a gold-dipped flip for the seller below.

In growth and development news we explain why there's a traffic jam of private planes overhead and what kind of new eats residents in the burgeoning south of Southern Boulevard neighborhood can look forward to because everyone loves a good restaurant except neighbors on Nextdoor who think parking will be like a demolition derby on steroids.

Offshoot of popular Mandolin Aegean restaurant headed to SoSo

It's hard to miss the beehive of activity at the former Comida Latina restaurant, which has been dormant/closed for years on the 5700 block of Dixie Highway. But no more! Everyone is jumping on the Dixie corridor bandwagon with the dud of a building getting fixed up for Gregory's, which is described as "light, coastal fare." Gregory's is an offshoot of the Greek/Mediterranean restaurant Mandolin Aegean.

There's already some griping in neighborhood chatrooms about whether parking will spill out onto community streets. With a proliferation of short-term rentals and new restaurants is it time to start reserving parking spaces for residents like they do in Palm Beach? Enquiring minds are just throwing that out there.

From prostitutes to prim and proper, Antique Row has come a long way but feels 'bullied' by the Young Friends

This is a spat ripe for Page Six with two organizations of refinement and culture going at each other like mean girls in middle school. Most of the sordid details are in the story, but there are still many questions such as who is going to serve lychee martinis if Faustina Pace is closed this year and why is there never a keg of Budweiser at these events.

Seems like both sides are digging in their heels on a gala nearly three decades old. Is it a street party or is it a sophisticated soirée focused on the street's history and antique shops? Can't we all just get along?

$21 million sale a doozy even for the bedazzled Bristol

Not to give away the punchline, but the $21 million mega-sale for a condo at The Bristol was nearly double what was paid just three years ago. Find out where it ranks in Bristol's sales history in Darrell Hofheinz's story, but know this, The Bristol was never supposed to be a "thing." People laughed at the idea that those kinds of highfalutin sales could happen in West Palm Beach. It's just like when they laughed at parachute pants in the 1980s until everyone was wearing them.

With the wealth, so comes the private jets, and the noise

There's a lot of money flowing from the northeast into South Florida and with it comes the rich people in their private jets. How big of an increase has there been? Well that's in the subscriber-only story linked here. And if you're not a subscriber sign up for only $1 for six months! Come on, you know you want to find out whether former President Donald Trump is to blame for the alternative headings that all those private planes have to take.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.