Texas State

Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas

Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show

A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!. Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Here come the homebuyers again!

DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
DALLAS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
HOUSTON, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
FORT WORTH, TX
texomashomepage.com

Legendary Bettor Mattress Mack Opposes Sports Betting in Texas

The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state. Texas furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is all for placing high-dollar wagers on Texas sports teams. However, as some lawmakers in the Lone Star state continue their push to legalize sports betting, McIngvale is not fully sold on the proposed bill.
TEXAS STATE
Steven Doyle

Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas

Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
DALLAS, TX
addictedtovacation.com

Texas’ Treasure Troves: The 12 Least Crowded Beach in Texas

Texas beaches can make a great getaway for couples, families, or a solo road trip – and less crowded beaches are always better. We’ve hunted down the fourteen best Texas beaches for those in the know, and we recommend you try one of these the next time you’re in the Lone Star State:
TEXAS STATE

