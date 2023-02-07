Read full article on original website
Related
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Stupid Things People Ask When They Hear You’re From Texas
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people when they find out I am from Texas. "Do you have an oil well...
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas
Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
brady-today.com
The 34th Heart of Texas Country Music Festival Scheduled for March 12 - April 1, 2023
The Heart of Texas Country Music Festival has become a destination event for Country Music fans from all over the country. On the first day of sales, fans from twenty two different states as well as Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland and Sweden purchased tickets for various shows and dances during the ten day music fest.
iheart.com
Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show
A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!. Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.
Here come the homebuyers again!
DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
It's Criminal To Put Beans In Your Chili If You Live In Texas
The bean-free simplicity of this "king of all chili" is a point of pride for generations of Texans.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
This City Has The Cheapest Beer In Texas & Hello Super Bowl Savings
Sports events are the perfect excuse to enjoy some ice-cold beer with friends, and if it’s the Super Bowl that we’re talking about, then this drink becomes almost a necessity. While a report by Men’s Journal states that Americans drink more than 325 million gallons of beer during...
texomashomepage.com
Legendary Bettor Mattress Mack Opposes Sports Betting in Texas
The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state. Texas furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is all for placing high-dollar wagers on Texas sports teams. However, as some lawmakers in the Lone Star state continue their push to legalize sports betting, McIngvale is not fully sold on the proposed bill.
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas
Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
This Is Texas' Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
Insane 8 Year Old Tattoo Prodigy in Texas Has Just Gone Viral
When we first heard about Athena, an instant question came to mind. So far, several Texans have said yes and she is on a roll now!. Hailing out of San Antonio Texas, 8 year old Athena is working her way to becoming one of Texas' premier tattoo artists. Spending her...
addictedtovacation.com
Texas’ Treasure Troves: The 12 Least Crowded Beach in Texas
Texas beaches can make a great getaway for couples, families, or a solo road trip – and less crowded beaches are always better. We’ve hunted down the fourteen best Texas beaches for those in the know, and we recommend you try one of these the next time you’re in the Lone Star State:
Comments / 4