Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive, Montgomery Planning Form Development Review Process Workgroup

The City has launched Retool Gaithersburg, a comprehensive initiative to update the City’s Zoning Code. The update aims to modernize the zoning ordinance to better reflect the needs of the community today & ensure that zoning regulations accommodate & implement the City’s vision & goals of a vibrant & innovative Gaithersburg. A new website dedicated to the project can be found at www.RetoolGaithersburg.com. The first stage of the zoning update process consists of two virtual kick-off meetings on February 23, 2023, at Noon & 7 p.m. to introduce the project. All members of the public are invited to attend. The presentation will outline the scope of the project & timeline, and will give participants the ability to ask questions about the initiative. Sign up to participate here.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO