Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive, Montgomery Planning Form Development Review Process Workgroup

By MCS Staff
 2 days ago
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings to be Held on February 9

Per Montgomery County: The Council will hold a public hearing on the capital budget at 7 p.m.; Committees will receive updates on workforce development, workplace learning in Montgomery County Public Schools and shelter services for individuals experiencing homelessness, and will review spending affordability guidelines for the FY24 Operating Budget. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Releases Local Data on Health Trends; Report to Be Used as Guide for Addressing Health Disparities

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County health officials today released “Health Survey in Montgomery County, MD 2022,” a report on local health status and behaviors. While the County ranks first for most health outcomes and health factors among Maryland counties, the unavailability of sub-county level data makes the understanding of health variations within the community difficult and can prevent planning efforts and resource allocation for population subgroups and communities. The findings from the health survey will help public health officials and policy makers target specific population and communities at high risk to address health equity and to improve population health.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. to Interview Candidates for the Montgomery County Planning Board and Vote on State Transportation Priorities Letter

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson will recognize the 130th Anniversary of the Noyes Library for Young Children. The second, presented by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Marc Elrich will recognize Animal Services Officer Dany Flores-Lopez.
mocoshow.com

Traffic Data to be Presented During Virtual Public Meeting About Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project

Montgomery Parks will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present data from traffic studies conducted on Little Falls Parkway between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue during May, July, September, and December of 2022. The traffic studies were conducted as part of the Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project,(opens in a new tab) which was initiated to address concerns with cut-through traffic in adjacent neighborhoods associated with the weekend closures of Little Falls Parkway while retaining space for recreation on the parkway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Bills To Amend Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Program Introduced Tuesday To The Council

Hearings are expected to be held at a future date. Councilman Steve McKay (Photo from Frederick County Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Public hearings are expected to take place on three bills which make some changes to Frederick County’s property tax credit programs. The legislation was formally introduced to the County Council on Tuesday night by Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring the bills.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Public on the fence about increase in concealed carry gun permits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Just last year, Maryland State Police reported over 85,000 applications for a concealed carry gun permit. With this many applications being submitted, some had concerns for people’s safety. Several Maryland residents say they are on the fence about if this is positive or negative. “It makes me a little […]
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

City of Gaithersburg Launches “Retool Gaithersburg” Initiative to Modernize Zoning Code

The City has launched Retool Gaithersburg, a comprehensive initiative to update the City’s Zoning Code. The update aims to modernize the zoning ordinance to better reflect the needs of the community today & ensure that zoning regulations accommodate & implement the City’s vision & goals of a vibrant & innovative Gaithersburg. A new website dedicated to the project can be found at www.RetoolGaithersburg.com. The first stage of the zoning update process consists of two virtual kick-off meetings on February 23, 2023, at Noon & 7 p.m. to introduce the project. All members of the public are invited to attend. The presentation will outline the scope of the project & timeline, and will give participants the ability to ask questions about the initiative. Sign up to participate here.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Manassas weighs redevelopment options for historic Olde Town Inn

MANASSAS, Va. - FOX 5 is learning more about the plans to replace the Olde Town Inn in historic Downtown Manassas. On February 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority (EDA), which is run by the city, voted to buy the Inn for $5.75 million. The block long building located at...
MANASSAS, VA
mocoshow.com

Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg

A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Mayor and City Council Add Two Seats to City Council

Voters in Rockville’s November 2023 election will have the opportunity to vote for seven members of the city’s elected body, following a unanimous vote Monday by the Mayor and Council on a resolution to add two seats to the council. The Mayor and Council adopted a resolution that will amend the city’s charter to increase the number of elected councilmembers from four to six, one of the recommendations to come from a review of Rockville’s charter by the Charter Review Commission.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Free Construction Camp by National Association of Women in Construction is Open to Rising 7th–12th Grade Girls

The Greater Washington, D.C. chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction is hosting a free summer camp for rising 7th through 12th grade girls. The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. from July 31–Aug. 3 (no camp on Friday, Aug. 4) at Thomas Edison High School of Technology, 12501 Dalewood Drive in Silver Spring. Campers will participate in fun, hands-on activities, while learning about construction career opportunities, obtaining valuable skills and networking for internship opportunities. Participants will learn basic carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive and concrete skills, as well as other trade skills from men and women working in the industry. Register here.
SILVER SPRING, MD

