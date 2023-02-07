Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive, Montgomery Planning Form Development Review Process Workgroup

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings to be Held on February 9
Per Montgomery County: The Council will hold a public hearing on the capital budget at 7 p.m.; Committees will receive updates on workforce development, workplace learning in Montgomery County Public Schools and shelter services for individuals experiencing homelessness, and will review spending affordability guidelines for the FY24 Operating Budget. The...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Releases Local Data on Health Trends; Report to Be Used as Guide for Addressing Health Disparities
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County health officials today released “Health Survey in Montgomery County, MD 2022,” a report on local health status and behaviors. While the County ranks first for most health outcomes and health factors among Maryland counties, the unavailability of sub-county level data makes the understanding of health variations within the community difficult and can prevent planning efforts and resource allocation for population subgroups and communities. The findings from the health survey will help public health officials and policy makers target specific population and communities at high risk to address health equity and to improve population health.
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Joins Local Jurisdictions to Create Regional Fair Housing Plan
The City of Gaithersburg joins the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) and seven local jurisdictions to create a joint Regional Fair Housing Plan, which provides strategies to expand access to safe and affordable housing, increase investment and resources in priority areas, and create more inclusive communities. The plan includes...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. to Interview Candidates for the Montgomery County Planning Board and Vote on State Transportation Priorities Letter
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson will recognize the 130th Anniversary of the Noyes Library for Young Children. The second, presented by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Marc Elrich will recognize Animal Services Officer Dany Flores-Lopez.
mocoshow.com
Traffic Data to be Presented During Virtual Public Meeting About Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project
Montgomery Parks will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present data from traffic studies conducted on Little Falls Parkway between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue during May, July, September, and December of 2022. The traffic studies were conducted as part of the Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project,(opens in a new tab) which was initiated to address concerns with cut-through traffic in adjacent neighborhoods associated with the weekend closures of Little Falls Parkway while retaining space for recreation on the parkway.
mocoshow.com
Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here.
wfmd.com
Bills To Amend Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Program Introduced Tuesday To The Council
Hearings are expected to be held at a future date. Councilman Steve McKay (Photo from Frederick County Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Public hearings are expected to take place on three bills which make some changes to Frederick County’s property tax credit programs. The legislation was formally introduced to the County Council on Tuesday night by Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring the bills.
Public on the fence about increase in concealed carry gun permits
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Just last year, Maryland State Police reported over 85,000 applications for a concealed carry gun permit. With this many applications being submitted, some had concerns for people’s safety. Several Maryland residents say they are on the fence about if this is positive or negative. “It makes me a little […]
WTOP
Should 16-year-olds be able to vote in city elections? Rockville residents sound off
A city in Montgomery County, Maryland, is looking at adding younger people to voter rolls for city-wide elections. Residents of Rockville voiced their opinion about the move during a city council meeting Monday night. “We get jobs in the city, we live in the city, we drive on Rockville roads,...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Launches “Retool Gaithersburg” Initiative to Modernize Zoning Code
The City has launched Retool Gaithersburg, a comprehensive initiative to update the City’s Zoning Code. The update aims to modernize the zoning ordinance to better reflect the needs of the community today & ensure that zoning regulations accommodate & implement the City’s vision & goals of a vibrant & innovative Gaithersburg. A new website dedicated to the project can be found at www.RetoolGaithersburg.com. The first stage of the zoning update process consists of two virtual kick-off meetings on February 23, 2023, at Noon & 7 p.m. to introduce the project. All members of the public are invited to attend. The presentation will outline the scope of the project & timeline, and will give participants the ability to ask questions about the initiative. Sign up to participate here.
fox5dc.com
Manassas weighs redevelopment options for historic Olde Town Inn
MANASSAS, Va. - FOX 5 is learning more about the plans to replace the Olde Town Inn in historic Downtown Manassas. On February 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority (EDA), which is run by the city, voted to buy the Inn for $5.75 million. The block long building located at...
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Kenwood Park Community Sidewalk in Bethesda to be Held on Wednesday, March 1
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed construction of sidewalks on the following roadways:. the south, even-numbered side of Durbin Roadfrom Bradley Boulevard to Hopewood Street;. the north, odd-numbered side of...
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
Wbaltv.com
Bill to require use of ignition interlock devices seeks to close Noah's Law loophole
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of Maryland lawmakers is once again calling for changes to Noah's Law, saying it has too many loopholes. Noah's Law requires everyone convicted of drunken driving to use an ignition interlock device, but critics said a loophole in the statute is letting many off the hook.
SUV, school bus with students collide in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said an SUV and a school bus carrying students were involved in a crash Monday afternoon. Pete Piringer, the PIO for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said in a tweet that the crash happened at Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont. Piriginer said there were […]
mocoshow.com
Rockville Mayor and City Council Add Two Seats to City Council
Voters in Rockville’s November 2023 election will have the opportunity to vote for seven members of the city’s elected body, following a unanimous vote Monday by the Mayor and Council on a resolution to add two seats to the council. The Mayor and Council adopted a resolution that will amend the city’s charter to increase the number of elected councilmembers from four to six, one of the recommendations to come from a review of Rockville’s charter by the Charter Review Commission.
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
mocoshow.com
Free Construction Camp by National Association of Women in Construction is Open to Rising 7th–12th Grade Girls
The Greater Washington, D.C. chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction is hosting a free summer camp for rising 7th through 12th grade girls. The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. from July 31–Aug. 3 (no camp on Friday, Aug. 4) at Thomas Edison High School of Technology, 12501 Dalewood Drive in Silver Spring. Campers will participate in fun, hands-on activities, while learning about construction career opportunities, obtaining valuable skills and networking for internship opportunities. Participants will learn basic carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive and concrete skills, as well as other trade skills from men and women working in the industry. Register here.
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
