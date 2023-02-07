ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Warm, dry weather continues Wednesday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
 2 days ago
High stretch of dry weather continues on Wednesday all the way across Southwest Florida. Original high pressure is currently moving toward the Atlantic, and as it moves in that direction, are weather will get warmer.

That’s because the high-pressure ridge will turn our wind to a Southerly direction as we get into late Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be right near 85° in the afternoon.

There won’t be enough moisture in the atmosphere to make any rain showers on the sea breeze boundary until Thursday afternoon. There is just a 5% chance of a little shower popping up along the sea breeze, but most of us will remain dry Thursday.

Southwest Florida‘s rain chance goes up on Friday, especially during the afternoon and night. A cold front will approach us on Friday and pass through Friday night, overnight into Saturday. This route will bring a 30% chance of showers and some cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Fort Myers, FL
