rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:35 a.m. ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005037/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch (Photo: Wells Fargo)
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
VIRGINIA STATE
motor1.com

Well-known Tesla investor sees 10,000 Cybertrucks delivered in 2023

If you follow Tesla on social media, you're probably aware of Gary Black, a well-known Tesla investor, fund manager, and investment adviser. Black has years of experience with Wall Street and tends to tell it like it is, even as it appears to upset Tesla bulls. Recently, Black made comments on The Street that Tesla could deliver 10,000 Cybertrucks in 2023.
Motley Fool

World's Biggest Gold Miner Makes $17 Billion Acquisition Bid

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool

Why The Trade Desk Rose 13.1% in January

Growth stocks saw a rally in January as investors became optimistic for a "soft landing" in the economy. However, the near term looks fairly uncertain, with The Trade Desk still trading at a high multiple and the ad market continuing to be soft. Yet over the long term, The Trade...
privatebankerinternational.com

Endowus forges new alternatives partnership with Amundi

Endowus, a Singapore-based digital wealth platform, has teamed up with Amundi’s alternatives business line to expand its offerings for private wealth clients. The deal will allow Endowus to offer its accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong with access to the strategies of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. Amundi established...
OilPrice.com

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
privatebankerinternational.com

Rothschild family intends to take Paris-listed investment bank private

The Rothschild family is planning to take its French investment bank Rothschild & Co private in a deal that could value the company at approximately $4bn. Concordia, the financial dynasty’s holding company, announced that it will offer €48 per share for the nearly 61% of stock of the Paris-listed company.
privatebankerinternational.com

GIC slashes investments with H2O Asset Management after regulatory sanctions

GIC, a sovereign wealth fund in Singapore, has reduced its exposure to H2O Asset Management after the French regulator’s sanctions against the fund manager, reported the Financial Times. Last month, a penalty of €75m was imposed on the fund manager for “serious” regulations violations involving its illiquid investments related...
privatebankerinternational.com

Mirador boosts RIA capabilities with Fusion Financial Partners purchase

Mirador, a fintech outfit based in the US, has concluded the purchase of Fusion Financial Partners, which offers strategic and execution services to the country’s registered investment advisor (RIA) industry. Fusion provides clients diverse services such as vision and strategy development as well as revenue growth tools, succession planning...
privatebankerinternational.com

Pictet annual operating income slides 2% to $3.44bn

Pictet Group has reported operating income CHF3.191bn ($3.44bn) for the year 2022, a decline of 2% compared to the previous year. As on 31 December 2022, the group’s operating result rose 1% to CHF930m from CHF924m. The Swiss wealth and asset manager’s consolidated net profit stood at CHF768m for...
privatebankerinternational.com

Apollo vying to pick Credit Suisse First Boston stake

US private equity firm Apollo Global Management is in negotiations to invest in Credit Suisse‘s revamped investment banking arm CS First Boston (CSFB), the Wall Street Journal reported. Citing people with knowledge of the issue, the publication stated that Apollo eyes a stake in the unit. However, the talks...
NEW YORK STATE

