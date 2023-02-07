Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns to prepare for a US debt default and a recession that will drag down corporate earnings
"You hope it doesn't happen, but hope is not a strategy – so you prepare for it," Moynihan told CNN in an interview on Monday.
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
2 Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy for February
These top-shelf MSOs tick a key box for investors.
Wells Fargo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:35 a.m. ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005037/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch (Photo: Wells Fargo)
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
motor1.com
Well-known Tesla investor sees 10,000 Cybertrucks delivered in 2023
If you follow Tesla on social media, you're probably aware of Gary Black, a well-known Tesla investor, fund manager, and investment adviser. Black has years of experience with Wall Street and tends to tell it like it is, even as it appears to upset Tesla bulls. Recently, Black made comments on The Street that Tesla could deliver 10,000 Cybertrucks in 2023.
Motley Fool
World's Biggest Gold Miner Makes $17 Billion Acquisition Bid
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Why The Trade Desk Rose 13.1% in January
Growth stocks saw a rally in January as investors became optimistic for a "soft landing" in the economy. However, the near term looks fairly uncertain, with The Trade Desk still trading at a high multiple and the ad market continuing to be soft. Yet over the long term, The Trade...
privatebankerinternational.com
Endowus forges new alternatives partnership with Amundi
Endowus, a Singapore-based digital wealth platform, has teamed up with Amundi’s alternatives business line to expand its offerings for private wealth clients. The deal will allow Endowus to offer its accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong with access to the strategies of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. Amundi established...
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
privatebankerinternational.com
Rothschild family intends to take Paris-listed investment bank private
The Rothschild family is planning to take its French investment bank Rothschild & Co private in a deal that could value the company at approximately $4bn. Concordia, the financial dynasty’s holding company, announced that it will offer €48 per share for the nearly 61% of stock of the Paris-listed company.
Why This American Express Analyst Is Turning Bullish As Rising Debt Expected To Hurt Consumer Cashflows
American Express Company AXP Wednesday announced plans to expand its partnership with consumer credit bureau Nova Credit, taking the company’s stock briefly higher as markets opened. American Express’s high-quality loan book, solid revenue growth and moderating expenses are driving its strong operating leverage, according to Morgan Stanley. The...
privatebankerinternational.com
GIC slashes investments with H2O Asset Management after regulatory sanctions
GIC, a sovereign wealth fund in Singapore, has reduced its exposure to H2O Asset Management after the French regulator’s sanctions against the fund manager, reported the Financial Times. Last month, a penalty of €75m was imposed on the fund manager for “serious” regulations violations involving its illiquid investments related...
privatebankerinternational.com
Mirador boosts RIA capabilities with Fusion Financial Partners purchase
Mirador, a fintech outfit based in the US, has concluded the purchase of Fusion Financial Partners, which offers strategic and execution services to the country’s registered investment advisor (RIA) industry. Fusion provides clients diverse services such as vision and strategy development as well as revenue growth tools, succession planning...
privatebankerinternational.com
Pictet annual operating income slides 2% to $3.44bn
Pictet Group has reported operating income CHF3.191bn ($3.44bn) for the year 2022, a decline of 2% compared to the previous year. As on 31 December 2022, the group’s operating result rose 1% to CHF930m from CHF924m. The Swiss wealth and asset manager’s consolidated net profit stood at CHF768m for...
privatebankerinternational.com
Apollo vying to pick Credit Suisse First Boston stake
US private equity firm Apollo Global Management is in negotiations to invest in Credit Suisse‘s revamped investment banking arm CS First Boston (CSFB), the Wall Street Journal reported. Citing people with knowledge of the issue, the publication stated that Apollo eyes a stake in the unit. However, the talks...
