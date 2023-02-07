Of course his supporters are going to stick up for him 🙄🙄🙄 Whether they are adults, is NOT the issue. He's 49. She's 19 or 23 - just GROSS 😝 😐 He's as bad as Marc Anthony 🙄
As said by the great Mathew, "You know the best thing about high school girls? I get older but they stay the same age". Playmates were always the same age range as well... it is called the peak physical beauty age range, just like we have age ranges of intelligence, mobility, life facts but haters are going to hate. Pretty sure he and they know why they are together and its not because he needs help doing his taxes.
The women he dates are all of legal age, and aware of his history of non commitment, and are free to make their own choices.
Related
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'
Brad Pitt gives the best response when asked why he wore a skirt to movie premiere
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Shia LaBeouf Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Full Makeup and Greek Goddess Costume
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
Tyla
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 127