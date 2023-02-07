ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments

marebrewer
2d ago

Of course his supporters are going to stick up for him 🙄🙄🙄 Whether they are adults, is NOT the issue. He's 49. She's 19 or 23 - just GROSS 😝 😐 He's as bad as Marc Anthony 🙄

Reply(12)
30
Wade Cox
2d ago

As said by the great Mathew, "You know the best thing about high school girls? I get older but they stay the same age". Playmates were always the same age range as well... it is called the peak physical beauty age range, just like we have age ranges of intelligence, mobility, life facts but haters are going to hate. Pretty sure he and they know why they are together and its not because he needs help doing his taxes.

Reply(5)
8
Sasscrotch!
1d ago

The women he dates are all of legal age, and aware of his history of non commitment, and are free to make their own choices.

Reply(2)
11
