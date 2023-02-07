ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

KFDM-TV

SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing

ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for murder after Polk County stabbing

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 67-year-old man was arrested in Polk County on Feb. 2 after officials said an argument turned into a fatal stabbing. According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing took place near the 2500 block of FM 2610. When officials arrived, Michael Shane Treadway, 47, was found dead after being allegedly […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: PAPD identifies suspect wanted in Aggravated Assault

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police say they've now identified a man accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He frequents the area including Port Arthur and Baytown, and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Earlier Wednesday, police asked the public for help in identifying the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KAGS

Huntsville house party shooting suspects arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:38 AM, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th St. and Avenue O. When they arrived, multiple victims were located and life-saving efforts immediately began. Walker County EMS, the Texas Department of Public...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Lansing Daily

Texas Woman Charged After Husband Dies of 'Suspicious Illness,' Previously Investigated in Ex-Husband's Death

A Texas woman who was previously investigated in connection with the death of an ex-husband now faces a murder charge in connection with her current husband’s “suspicious death.” Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 3 and is being held on $5 million bond in Chambers County, according to a press … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Woman Went to a House to Clean It But Didn't Make It Out Alive

The owner of a cleaning company was found dead inside a new home she had been cleaning in the city of La Marque, southeast of Houston, according to NBC 5's sister station Telemundo Houston. The victim was identified as 57-year-old María Ríos. She was found by a construction...
LA MARQUE, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: I10 East near downtown reopens after crash shuts down highway

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Beaumont Police have reopened Interstate 10 East at Magnolia near downtown after a jackknifed 18 wheeler shut down the highway shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The driver wasn't hurt in the crash. Police re-routed traffic while crews worked to move the truck. The rear tires were...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon

Jefferson County — It's that time of the week when we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for your help in catching a fugitive from justice. In this week's On the Run report, Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says may pose a critical threat to children.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Hit and Run On MacArthur

Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
ORANGE, TX
101.9 The Bull

There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas

This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Special report: Taming Taylor Bayou

Jefferson County — Jefferson County administrators and Drainage District 6 are fighting the forces of nature. They're figuring out how to move enough water, fast enough, to save property and lives. In 2015, DD6 completed a drainage project nearly 12 miles long, called the Needmore Diversion Channel. And then...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

