PHOTOS: Polk County officials ask for help finding property stolen from church
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is a asking for public assistance in finding stolen property. According to Polk County officials, they are currently looking for a stolen camo and black polaris ranger, two trailers, a log splitter and a Gravely 52 HD zero turn mower from a church located on […]
KFDM-TV
SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing
ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
Man arrested for murder after Polk County stabbing
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 67-year-old man was arrested in Polk County on Feb. 2 after officials said an argument turned into a fatal stabbing. According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing took place near the 2500 block of FM 2610. When officials arrived, Michael Shane Treadway, 47, was found dead after being allegedly […]
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: PAPD identifies suspect wanted in Aggravated Assault
Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police say they've now identified a man accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He frequents the area including Port Arthur and Baytown, and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Earlier Wednesday, police asked the public for help in identifying the...
19-year-old fears retaliation after assault by Seabrook PD chief outside Webster gym
Only ABC13 spoke with a 19-year-old who said he was falsely accused of theft by someone sworn to protect him. The teen says he wants the chief's employer to take action.
Lansing Daily
Texas Woman Charged After Husband Dies of 'Suspicious Illness,' Previously Investigated in Ex-Husband's Death
A Texas woman who was previously investigated in connection with the death of an ex-husband now faces a murder charge in connection with her current husband’s “suspicious death.” Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 3 and is being held on $5 million bond in Chambers County, according to a press … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
KHOU
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Woman Went to a House to Clean It But Didn't Make It Out Alive
The owner of a cleaning company was found dead inside a new home she had been cleaning in the city of La Marque, southeast of Houston, according to NBC 5's sister station Telemundo Houston. The victim was identified as 57-year-old María Ríos. She was found by a construction...
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say
Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: I10 East near downtown reopens after crash shuts down highway
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Beaumont Police have reopened Interstate 10 East at Magnolia near downtown after a jackknifed 18 wheeler shut down the highway shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The driver wasn't hurt in the crash. Police re-routed traffic while crews worked to move the truck. The rear tires were...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
Jefferson County — It's that time of the week when we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for your help in catching a fugitive from justice. In this week's On the Run report, Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says may pose a critical threat to children.
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
kogt.com
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas
This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
KFDM-TV
Special report: Taming Taylor Bayou
Jefferson County — Jefferson County administrators and Drainage District 6 are fighting the forces of nature. They're figuring out how to move enough water, fast enough, to save property and lives. In 2015, DD6 completed a drainage project nearly 12 miles long, called the Needmore Diversion Channel. And then...
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
