Shares in global bank Standard Chartered have jumped by about a tenth as fresh reports emerged that the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates could be reconsidering a multi-billion dollar takeover offer.First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said in December that it had been mulling a takeover bid, but that the possible offer had been abandoned.On Thursday, it emerged that FAB could again be considering a bid for the London-listed banking giant worth 30 to 35 billion US dollars (£24.7 billion to £28.8 billion), according to reports from Bloomberg.Standard Chartered declined to comment and FAB could not immediately be reached...

11 HOURS AGO