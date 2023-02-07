Read full article on original website
Anthony Scaramucci says his experience with FTX and ‘sociopathic’ founder SBF was ‘extremely disappointing.’ He’s now investing in a company run by a former exec of the imploded exchange
Scaramucci accused the FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of intentionally duping many people, but said he had faith in former FTX exec Brett Harrison.
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber
JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...
Investopedia
Gold Giant Newmont Makes $17 Billion Takeover Bid for Australian Rival
Denver-based gold miner Newmont Corp. (NEM) said it proposed a $17 billion all-stock buyout of rival Newcrest Mining, Australia's largest gold producer, in a deal that would mark this year's biggest U.S. merger. The deal would significantly close the supply gap between Newmont, the world's largest gold miner by market...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
privatebankerinternational.com
Apollo vying to pick Credit Suisse First Boston stake
US private equity firm Apollo Global Management is in negotiations to invest in Credit Suisse‘s revamped investment banking arm CS First Boston (CSFB), the Wall Street Journal reported. Citing people with knowledge of the issue, the publication stated that Apollo eyes a stake in the unit. However, the talks...
A disappointing 2022 has led some Goldman Sachs partners to ask: Is it time for a change at the top?
After a run of missteps, some of Goldman's top executives are considering pitching the board on potentially replacing David Solomon.
Boris Johnson’s younger brother just resigned from an Adani-linked investment bank after a $100 billion stock rout amid claims of a shady offshore account
"I have consistently received assurances from Elara Capital that it is compliant with its legal obligations and in good standing with regulatory bodies."
investing.com
CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the...
Motley Fool
2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now
SoFi and CrowdStrike have done a great job of scaling their businesses in recent years and continue to grow rapidly. Both have truly massive market opportunities, so growth could continue for many years to come. These businesses are well capitalized and have clear paths to profitability. You’re reading a free...
What Is a Leveraged Buyout? Definition, Examples & Uses
What Is a Leveraged Buyout?A leveraged buyout (LBO) occurs when someone or an entity purchases a company using almost entirely debt. The purchaser secures that debt with the assets of the company they're acquiring, and it (the company being acquired) assumes that debt. The purchaser puts up a ...
privatebankerinternational.com
Mirador boosts RIA capabilities with Fusion Financial Partners purchase
Mirador, a fintech outfit based in the US, has concluded the purchase of Fusion Financial Partners, which offers strategic and execution services to the country’s registered investment advisor (RIA) industry. Fusion provides clients diverse services such as vision and strategy development as well as revenue growth tools, succession planning...
privatebankerinternational.com
Arab Bank (Switzerland) and InvestGlass partner on solutions
Arab Bank (Switzerland) and InvestGlass have partnered on a sovereign cloud solution that provides a variety of automated options. The bank will utilise the Swiss InvestGlass SA solution, improving the client experience while pioneering future customer-centric technology. Without jeopardising security, privacy, or the personal relationship of the consumer, this bespoke,...
Standard Chartered shares jump on reports UAE bank reconsidering takeover bid
Shares in global bank Standard Chartered have jumped by about a tenth as fresh reports emerged that the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates could be reconsidering a multi-billion dollar takeover offer.First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said in December that it had been mulling a takeover bid, but that the possible offer had been abandoned.On Thursday, it emerged that FAB could again be considering a bid for the London-listed banking giant worth 30 to 35 billion US dollars (£24.7 billion to £28.8 billion), according to reports from Bloomberg.Standard Chartered declined to comment and FAB could not immediately be reached...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
Credit Suisse seeks investors after buying Klein's advisory boutique
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has taken another step towards creating a standalone investment bank by buying Michael Klein's advisory boutique, but gave few clues on Thursday about potential investors who might back the business with new capital.
