Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Mikal Bridges reacts to being traded from Suns to Nets for Kevin Durant
Trade season is here and the biggest domino has fallen. The Brooklyn Nets, after trading away Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 5, have moved Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for a package centered around Mikal Bridges. The Nets, who are left to wonder what happened after...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Devin Booker Reacts to Return to Action
To ease Booker back into the swing of things, the team put him on a minute restriction, a good sign for all Suns fans to see Booker ultimately go just a bit over that minute restriction. “I think I got a couple minutes over. I can work with that,” Booker...
Kevin Durant traded from Brooklyn Nets to Phoenix Suns: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First, Kyrie Irving. Now, Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets’ roster overhaul continued early Thursday morning with a blockbuster trade that has sent shockwaves through the NBA. According to multiple reports, the Nets are sending Durant -- a 13-time NBA All-Star who is averaging 29.7 points this...
BREAKING: Devin Booker's Final Injury Status For Suns-Nets Game
Devin Booker has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
Suns Acquire Star F Kevin Durant from Nets
Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is headed to Phoenix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Nets have traded Durant to the Suns in exchange for four first-round picks, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and a 2028 pick swap. The blockbuster deal comes less than a week...
Reports: Bucks acquire Jae Crowder from Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team trade, multiple outlets reported Thursday, hours after the forward was part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix. The Indiana Pacers are acquiring forward Jordan Nwora, guard George Hill, center/forward Serge Ibaka...
Kyrie Irving glad Nets traded Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving got his wish to be traded out of Brooklyn, and he said he's glad fellow superstar Kevin Durant followed him out the door. Reports emerged early Thursday morning that the Phoenix Suns acquired Durant and T.J. Warren for three players and draft picks. The news came just a few hours after Irving scored 24 points in his debut for the Dallas Mavericks, who completed a trade with the Nets on Sunday.
Report: Blazers deal G Gary Payton II back to Warriors
Six months after he left the Golden State Warriors and signed a multi-year free-agent deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, guard Gary Payton II will return to the Bay Area. Payton was dealt just before Thursday's trade deadline, ESPN reported, with the Blazers receiving five second-round draft picks in return. The deal also reportedly included the Detroit Pistons, who will send forward Kevin Knox to the Trail Blazers.
Report: OKC trading Darius Bazley to Suns for Dario Saric
The Phoenix Suns are acquiring Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dario Saric and a second-round pick, The Athletic reported Thursday. Saric, 28, is averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 37 games (12 starts) for Phoenix this season. He missed all of 2021-22 with an ACL injury. He was selected No. 12 overall in the 2014 draft.
Magic send C Mo Bamba to Lakers for G Patrick Beverley, pick
Center Mo Bamba is heading from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers, giving Los Angeles another option in the frontcourt, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, the Magic will receive veteran guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick. Orlando will be the fifth NBA stop for Beverley, who is in his 11th season.
Reports: Clips get Eric Gordon, ship John Wall in 3-team swap
The Los Angeles Clippers shipped out John Wall and Luke Kennard in exchange for fellow guard Eric Gordon as part of a three-team trade, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday. Wall goes to the Rockets while Kennard goes to the Memphis Grizzlies, per the reports.
Official: D'Angelo Russell traded to Lakers in 3-team swap
The Minnesota Timberwolves made it official Thursday, announcing they acquired Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah in the three-team trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves also acquired Utah's 2025 and 2026 second-round picks as well as a 2024 second-round pick from the...
Reports: Pelicans acquire Josh Richardson from Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday. Richardson, 29, is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 assists in 42 games (six starts) for the Spurs this season.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 7: Deandre Ayton’s Double-Double Leads Phoenix Suns To A Victory Against Brooklyn Nets
Ayton matches his career-high with 35 points in win
