Britney Spears’ friends and family planned an intervention for the singer that fell through, sources told TMZ. The singer—who was released from a conservatorship after 13 years in November 2021—was reportedly set to receive medical and psychological treatment in a rented house in the L.A. area, unbeknownst to her, for two months. Her manager had reportedly rented the house and Spears’ husband Sam Asghari, who she married last June, was in on the plan, alongside an interventionist and doctors. Spears has reportedly been struggling with her mental health and not taking the proper meds, sources said. The plan was allegedly set to start Tuesday, but was scrapped after Spears became “somewhat aware” of the situation, sources told TMZ. Spears went on to meet with a doctor Wednesday, which reportedly “went well.” Last month, several fans called for a wellness check on Spears in her Thousand Oaks home, where the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed she wasn’t in danger, leading Spears to ask fans to respect her privacy.Read it at TMZ

5 HOURS AGO