ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Jenna Johnson reveals newborn son's name

Jenna Johnson has named her son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first child together into the world on January 10, and now the couple have shared the sweet moniker for their baby boy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside Nova

John Legend is hands-on dad

John Legend is "happy" to change his baby daughter's diapers. The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed little Esti into the world last month and the 44-year-old singer is trying to be as hands-on as possible with the newborn so his spouse can get some rest.
Inside Nova

Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'

Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the "wrong direction" due to a technical glitch. The former One Direction star's dancers have claimed the turntable stage started spinning the wrong way during the performance of 'As It Was' at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (05.02.23), causing the pop star and his backup dancers to perform in "reverse".
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside Nova

Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs

Shania Twain is "ready" if Harry Styles wants her to perform with him at this weekend's BRIT Awards. The country pop icon duetted with the former One Direction star during his Coachella set last April, and she's already been using Harry's song 'Falling' in rehearsals for her own tour. Speaking...
Inside Nova

Jonah Hill and Lauren London's You People kiss was faked, co-star claims

Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' co-star has claimed their kiss was faked with CGI. The two stars - who play Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed in the movie - lock lips at the end of the Netflix romantic comedy but Andrew Schulz alleged the moment was never filmed and instead was achieved in post-production using computer wizardry.
Inside Nova

Jeremy Renner moving around in wheelchair and laughing with pals, says Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly says it was a "miracle" to see her friend Jeremy Renner moving around in a wheelchair following his near-tragic snowplow accident. The 52-year-old actor was crushed on New Year’s Day in Lake Tahoe by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully snowcat machine, leaving him with more than 30 shattered bones, but Evangeline - who starred alongside Jeremy in 2008 movie 'The Hurt Locker' - says he was "laughing with friends" when she went to see him "the other night".
Inside Nova

Madonna slams 'ageism and misogyny' shown towards her over Grammys appearance

Madonna claimed she has been "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny". The 64-year-old singer has been subjected to criticism and ridicule over her seemingly-altered appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23) but she has now hit back at the commentary and insisted she is being "punished" for her "strong willed" ways.
Inside Nova

Quavo and Offset ‘brawled at Grammys over Takeoff tribute’

Quavo and Offset reportedly brawled backstage at the 2023 Grammys. The pair, who were left devastated by the death of their late Migos bandmate Takeoff, 28, in November, are said to have got in a bust-up over the musical tribute to the rapper during the Sunday (05.02.23) awards ceremony in the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside Nova

Lily Collins branded ‘whore’ by abusive ex

Lily Collins is plunged into anxiety by memories of an abusive ex who branded her a “whore”. The ‘Emily In Paris’ actress, 33, is now in a healthy relationship with husband Charlie McDowell but said she still gets “triggered” about her previous toxic romance.
Inside Nova

Louis Tomlinson's emotional doc All Of Those Voices is heading to cinemas next month

Louis Tomlinson's documentary 'All Of Those Voices' is hitting cinemas on March 22. The former One Direction star teamed up with the director behind his idol Liam Gallagher's 2019 documentary film 'As It Was', Charlie Lightening, on the emotional feature. Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis'...
Inside Nova

Salman Rushdie brands attacker ‘idiot’

Salman Rushdie has branded his attacker an “idiot”. ‘The Satanic Verses’ writer, 75, was onstage at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York on 12 August 2022 when 24 year old Hadi Matar charged at him with a knife and stabbed him 15 times in the torso and neck, and the author said he now suffers PTSD and nightmares after the “colossal” assault.
Inside Nova

Dua Lipa has co-written Tove Lo's upcoming single Borderline

Tove Lo's next single is co-written by Dua Lipa. The pals are excited to share the first song they ever worked on together, 'Borderline', with fans on Friday (10.02.23). Tove said on Instagram along with a preview clip of the disco-pop tune: "This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special."

Comments / 0

Community Policy