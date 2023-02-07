Evangeline Lilly says it was a "miracle" to see her friend Jeremy Renner moving around in a wheelchair following his near-tragic snowplow accident. The 52-year-old actor was crushed on New Year’s Day in Lake Tahoe by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully snowcat machine, leaving him with more than 30 shattered bones, but Evangeline - who starred alongside Jeremy in 2008 movie 'The Hurt Locker' - says he was "laughing with friends" when she went to see him "the other night".

11 HOURS AGO