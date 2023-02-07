ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Lea Michele Says She Reached Out to 'Glee' Co-Stars After Bullying Backlash

Lea Michele is reflecting on past dramas, and her efforts to rectify mistakes. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the Funny Girl star was asked about the reports and stories of alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, with several cast members claiming Michele treated her co-stars poorly during the filming of the series.
WUSA

Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
WUSA

This 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lands Role as Aaron in 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

This is so fetch. The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie has tapped Christopher Briney to play Aaron Samuels. According to Deadline, Briney, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one of several additions to the musical adaptation. Senior Year's Avantika and Love, Victor's Bebe Wood are also set to join the cast, playing Regina George's Plastics disciples Karen and Gretchen.
WUSA

Kelsea Ballerini Shares a Glimpse of Chase Stokes From Bed

Fanning the flames? Kelsea Ballerini seemed to be fueling romance rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Amid widespread speculation linking the country singer to the actor, Ballerini took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to remarks one user posted -- in comments on a different video -- writing, "@hichasestokes come get your girl."
WUSA

Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs

Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Idris Elba Explains Why He No Longer Calls Himself 'a Black Actor'

Idris Elba doesn't want to be defined or constrained. The celebrated actor is getting candid about his thoughts on race, racism and equality in Hollywood. Speaking with Esquire U.K. while promoting his forthcoming film, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Elba opened up about how he no longer refers to himself as a "Black actor," and prefers to just be considered on the merits of his talent.
WUSA

Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
WUSA

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!
WUSA

'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Tara Reid Visits the Manor to Attend Trevor's Memorial (Exclusive)

Tara Reid swings by the mansion to pay respects to Trevor in the latest episode of Ghosts. In Thursday's installment, titled "Trevor's Body," the actress -- who happens to be Trevor's celebrity crush -- swings by Woodstone Manor to attend Trevor's memorial after his remains are found on the grounds. Reid's surprise appearance at the manor for the impromptu service, which brings Trevor's parents into the fold, stuns Sam, Jay and the other ghosts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy