ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview

One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000. Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents. RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier. UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen,...
FanSided

MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins

As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for February 9

* The two teams responsible for the last three Stanley Cup championships will be featured tonight on ESPN, TVA Sports, Sportsnet and Sportsnet 360 when the Avalanche visit the Lightning. * Players age 23 or younger played a crucial role in a Rangers victory, including a career-high three assists from...
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-22-5) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-27-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders are contending for their fifth consecutive win on Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena. Former Canuck Bo Horvat will see his former team for the first time - in just his third game since the blockbuster trade - while Anthony Beauvillier is expected to play against the Islanders for the first time in his career.
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

PASTRNAK DELETES ALL-STAR WEEKEND PHOTO WITH OVECHKIN FROM HIS INSTAGRAM

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has responded after fans in his home country of the Czech Republic (Czechia) kicked up a fuss over a photo. The backlash came after Pastrnak posted a few photos from the NHL's All-Star weekend. One of those photos showed him and Alexander Ovechkin posing on the ice together. That did not get a great response from fans in Czechia.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Boston offers monster injury update vs. Sixers

Since enduring a three-game losing streak back in late January, the Boston Celtics have won three of their last four contests. What makes Boston’s recent 3-1 stretch all the more impressive is that some of its best players have been in and out of the lineup lately due to the injury bug. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams have all sat out at least one game over the last week and change.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

This reported asking price for a Chychrun trade is steep; Should Bruins pay it?

Now that Bo Horvat is off the trade market and recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the New York Islanders, the best player rumored to be available might be Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old defenseman is a two-way star who plays over 20 minutes per game, contributes...
ClutchPoints

1 last-minute trade Celtics must make before 2023 deadline

The Boston Celtics have cooled off a bit since their extremely hot start to the 2022-23 season, but they still remain the team to beat in the Eastern Conference for the time being. Heading into the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, they don’t necessarily have to make a trade, but they have a few areas on their roster that could use some reinforcements.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy