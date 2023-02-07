Read full article on original website
Tristan Jarry Returns to Penguins Practice
The Pittsburgh Penguins might be close to getting Tristan Jarry back between the pipes.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
Celtics Add Shooting, Center Depth in Trade for Mike Muscala
The Celtics' trade for Mike Muscala signals what's likely a quiet trade deadline for Boston, who are possibly done for the day and onto the buyout market. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder in exchange for ...
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Yardbarker
NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella
Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000. Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents. RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier. UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen,...
MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins
As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
Filip Zadina Returns to the lineup tonight for the Detroit Red Wings
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Calgary Flames in Detroit with puck drop set for 7:30 PM on Bally Sports. The Red Wings will get one of their forwards back as Filip Zadina makes his return from a lower-body injury, he suffered in the Red Wings' 3-0 win over the New York Islanders back in November.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 9
* The two teams responsible for the last three Stanley Cup championships will be featured tonight on ESPN, TVA Sports, Sportsnet and Sportsnet 360 when the Avalanche visit the Lightning. * Players age 23 or younger played a crucial role in a Rangers victory, including a career-high three assists from...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-22-5) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-27-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders are contending for their fifth consecutive win on Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena. Former Canuck Bo Horvat will see his former team for the first time - in just his third game since the blockbuster trade - while Anthony Beauvillier is expected to play against the Islanders for the first time in his career.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK DELETES ALL-STAR WEEKEND PHOTO WITH OVECHKIN FROM HIS INSTAGRAM
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has responded after fans in his home country of the Czech Republic (Czechia) kicked up a fuss over a photo. The backlash came after Pastrnak posted a few photos from the NHL's All-Star weekend. One of those photos showed him and Alexander Ovechkin posing on the ice together. That did not get a great response from fans in Czechia.
Boston offers monster injury update vs. Sixers
Since enduring a three-game losing streak back in late January, the Boston Celtics have won three of their last four contests. What makes Boston’s recent 3-1 stretch all the more impressive is that some of its best players have been in and out of the lineup lately due to the injury bug. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams have all sat out at least one game over the last week and change.
NBC Sports
This reported asking price for a Chychrun trade is steep; Should Bruins pay it?
Now that Bo Horvat is off the trade market and recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the New York Islanders, the best player rumored to be available might be Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old defenseman is a two-way star who plays over 20 minutes per game, contributes...
1 last-minute trade Celtics must make before 2023 deadline
The Boston Celtics have cooled off a bit since their extremely hot start to the 2022-23 season, but they still remain the team to beat in the Eastern Conference for the time being. Heading into the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, they don’t necessarily have to make a trade, but they have a few areas on their roster that could use some reinforcements.
FanSided
