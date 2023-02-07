Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
Related
One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
MPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village
Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) reports that a man is at Regional One Health Medical in critical condition from a gunshot wound suffered during a shooting incident late Tuesday night in Parkway Village. The incident happened around midnight, Feb. 8, at the 4000 block of Coachese Avenue...
1 injured, 2 detained in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Cochese Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they found a male with […]
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-240 in East Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after walking onto a highway in East Memphis, MPD said Tuesday. According to Memphis Police, officers are investigating a pedestrian crash at I-240 near Walnut Grove Road. Preliminary info indicates that the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a car.
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
MPD: Man carjacks 2 women in less than an hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for carjacking two women at gunpoint within the same day. According to reports, the first incident happened Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. in Whitehaven. The victim told police that three men, each armed with guns, approached her and demanded money. She could not […]
Man critically injured after overnight shooting in Raleigh, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story read that two teen girls were shot, based on information FOX13 gathered at the scene. Memphis Police identified the victims as a male and a juvenile. This story has been updated to reflect that information from police.
Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
Child critically injured after shooting in Midtown Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Midtown Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to Nelson Avenue near Lamar Avenue and found a child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to...
One of three suspects in multi car jackings captured with auto tracking help: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly participated in two carjackings with two other suspects on the same day. According to court records, Kevin Hicks, 23, was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and evading arrest after allegedly carjacking at least two women on Feb. 8.
Memphis mom, child without home after apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she no longer has a home after smoke consumed most of her apartment during a large fire. Screams sounded the alarm for 28-year-old Evelyn Amro as she was rocking her 7-month-old baby to sleep Friday evening. “I just heard people screaming, screaming, screaming,” Amro said. “I just started […]
Woman says she tried to warn MPD about officer now charged with Tyre Nichols’ death
A woman says she tried to warn the Memphis Police Department about an officer now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Fast food employee charged after pulling gun on customer
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Checkers employee is charged with aggravated assault after Memphis police said she pulled a gun on a customer who was unhappy with her food. According to court documents, Cetera Jones works at the Checkers location on Poplar Avenue. Police said a woman went to the restaurant Tuesday and ordered chili cheese […]
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
West Memphis homicide leaves man dead, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man was killed in a West Memphis homicide Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:50 p.m., West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on S.L. Henry Street, off South Walker Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man, Kaveyon Caruthers, on the ground shot. EMS made...
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others: Memphis Police
The officer allegedly shared the photo of "the obviously injured" Nichols to six people.
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
Memphis Police officer speaks after saving teen from attempted suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By now, many Memphians have seen the image of a Memphis Police Officer embracing a suicidal teen after talking him down from the edge of the I-40 bridge Thursday afternoon. FOX13 spoke to that officer, who said it wasn’t her first time preventing a suicide, and...
MPD: Suspects wanted in several game store burglaries throughout Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects after several recent burglaries that involved several people - sometimes more than a dozen - breaking into a store then taking off with anything they could grab. Many of the break-ins have happened at Memphis area GameStops and other...
MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Memphis, TN
128K+
Followers
137K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.https://www.fox13memphis.com/
Comments / 0